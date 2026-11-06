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Moldova plans to introduce a visa regime for citizens of Russia, Belarus and China as part of European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Moldova plans to align its visa policy with the EU as part of European integration. This may entail visas for citizens of Russia, Belarus and China.

Moldova plans to introduce a visa regime for citizens of Russia, Belarus and China as part of European integration

Moldova plans to bring its visa policy into line with the rules of the European Union, which entails introducing visas for citizens of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus. Prime Minister Vasile Tofan stated this, emphasizing that such a step is part of the country's commitments on its path to joining the EU. Newsmaker reports, writes UNN.

Details

Answering a question about the prospects of changing the country's entry rules, Vasile Tofan emphasized that this step is обусловed by Moldova's commitments במסגרת European integration. Bringing the national visa policy into line with the European one means that Moldova will have to require visas from citizens of those countries with which the EU has a visa regime.

I am not ready to name a specific date. If the regulations of the European Union oblige us to do this, then we must make a decision that will help advance the process of joining the EU

- the prime minister stated.

Harmonizing the visa policy with the standards of the Schengen Area is one of the conditions of the integration process and negotiations on Moldova's accession to the European Union.

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Olga Rozgon

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