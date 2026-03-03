Mocked the Heroes' memorial and was AWOL - who is Ihor Volokha, detained in Kyiv

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
09:06 AM • 5122 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
06:18 AM • 15649 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 70993 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 70425 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 50261 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 46271 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 39272 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 21703 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 19078 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17915 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
4.7m/s
70%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Embassy in Riyadh attacked by two drones, fire breaks outMarch 3, 01:59 AM • 11153 views
US State Department urged Americans to leave Middle Eastern countries immediatelyPhotoMarch 3, 03:07 AM • 11959 views
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut06:54 AM • 15231 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ07:59 AM • 16150 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 9788 views
Publications
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon09:14 AM • 10181 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 32679 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 70993 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 49617 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 56557 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 19196 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 26540 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 30553 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cardsMarch 2, 12:03 PM • 30362 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 87793 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Mocked the Heroes' memorial and was AWOL - who is Ihor Volokha, detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The man who spoke disparagingly about national symbols on Maidan turned out to be a serviceman who was AWOL. He distributed the video on his social media pages.

Mocked the Heroes' memorial and was AWOL - who is Ihor Volokha, detained in Kyiv

The man who mocked the memorial to fallen Heroes on Maidan turned out to be a serviceman who had arbitrarily left his military unit. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In late February 2026, a video appeared on social media where the defendant disrespectfully spoke about national symbols erected in memory of fallen Defenders of Ukraine. In the same footage, he demanded their removal.

"This is the city center, why did you stick all these flags here? Take them down, people are resting here."

- said the defendant in Russian, after which he burst into staged laughter.

The hooligan also mocked the memory of the fallen defenders of Mariupol and the "Azovstal" plant.

Later, the man was detained. According to media and social networks, he was Ihor Volokha - a former athlete who previously practiced boxing at a Kyiv sports school. Law enforcement officers established that the man was AWOL - he had arbitrarily left his military unit in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The video where Volokha mocked the fallen is not the only one in his work - he published similar shock content on Instagram and Facebook social networks.

When these videos caused a public outcry, the defendant shaved off his mustache so that he would not be recognized. But it did not help him.

After his arrest, Volokha stated that he did it out of his own foolishness and apologized.

He has currently been notified of suspicion of arbitrary abandonment of a military unit or place of service (Part 5 of Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

It is not excluded that in the future he may be charged with suspicion under several more articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Article 296 (hooliganism);
    • Article 435-1 (insulting the honor and dignity of a serviceman);
      • Article 338 (desecration of state symbols);
        • Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

          Recall

          The man who mocked the People's Memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan Nezalezhnosti was detained by law enforcement officers in Kyiv.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
          Russian propaganda
          Social network
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Maidan Nezalezhnosti
          Azovstal
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Ukraine
          Facebook
          Instagram
          Kyiv