Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure - in two regions, emergency power outages were applied in 7 regions in the morning, hourly schedules are in effect in another, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv and Donetsk regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As indicated, energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers. Measures are being taken to ensure stable operation of the energy system.

Due to the difficult situation in the Ukrainian power system caused by previous Russian shelling, emergency power outages were forcibly applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia (for industrial consumers) and Kirovohrad (partially) regions in the morning. Also, hourly outages were applied by the local oblenergo in Chernihiv region. Emergency outages will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes - noted the ministry.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.22 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the report says.

