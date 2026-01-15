Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced a set of measures in connection with the emergency situation in the energy sector caused by massive Russian shelling. In particular, it concerns the possible easing of the curfew, the extension of holidays, and the increase in electricity imports. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Svyrydenko reported, the country's energy system is in difficult circumstances due to intensive Russian shelling and the harshest winter in 20 years, so in connection with the emergency situation in the energy sector, the government continues to take measures to overcome its consequences, including:

Management and Coordination

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal has been appointed head of the work to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation. The government has launched permanent headquarters: a national one and a separate one for the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. They will coordinate the actions of energy workers, utility services, the State Emergency Service, local authorities, and central executive authorities 24/7.

Education

In Kyiv, the Ministry of Education and the Kyiv City State Administration are to extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026. The decision does not apply to kindergartens. The Ministry of Education and Science, together with the regional military administrations, must determine the need for all educational institutions to temporarily switch from in-person learning to distance learning or to extend or introduce winter holidays until February 1, 2026 - depending on the security situation in the region.

Increased electricity imports

The government is creating all opportunities for a rapid increase in electricity imports - both for state-owned companies and for businesses.

Invincibility Points

The Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, regional and Kyiv city military administrations daily monitor the operation of Invincibility Points - their completeness, the availability of generators, communication, fuel, and consumables. Currently, more than 10,000 points have been deployed across the country, including more than 1,200 in Kyiv.

"Additional Invincibility Points will be deployed within a day for the period of difficult weather conditions and emergency situations. We still have a reserve of 3,300 additional points. During this period, catering is also organized at the points. The government is informed daily about the status and problems of the Invincibility Points," the Prime Minister said.

Backup generation and connection

The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Development, and the State Energy Supervision have been instructed to maximize the simplification of connecting cogeneration units, modular boiler houses, gas turbine and gas piston units to increase distributed generation.

The NEURC is recommended to shorten deadlines and simplify requirements for project documentation, technical conditions, and connection procedures. The Commission reports its results to the government within a week.

Backup power and generators

The Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Emergency Service, and military administrations analyze the need for generators and other backup equipment in the context of regions within a day.

Equipment must be promptly redistributed to where it is most needed - to ensure the operation of life support facilities.

Power supply to residential buildings in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

In Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, the following will be analyzed within a day:

the state of heat, electricity, gas, and water supply to residential buildings;

separately - buildings with electric heating where there is currently no electricity supply.

For residents of buildings in the most difficult situation, backup power sources, water delivery, and other support are provided.

Buildings with electric heating

The government is working on the possibility of classifying residential buildings with electric heating as critical infrastructure facilities - to ensure constant heating.

Rational electricity consumption

All regional military administrations and the Kyiv City Military Administration must reduce electricity consumption within one day, including limiting external lighting of buildings and territories, advertising backlighting, and excessive street lighting.

Recall that

the Russian Federation seeks to make Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, uninhabitable. They deliberately strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure, as well as residential buildings in winter frosts, with the aim of leaving people without light and heat.