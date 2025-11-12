Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed

The State Border Guard Service reported that it had conducted a check regarding Tymur Mindich's border crossing and confirmed UNN's information, stating that "all documents allowing border crossing during martial law were available," and that the SBGS "had not received any instructions from any law enforcement agency, including regarding prohibiting his departure," writes UNN.

Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources

The appearance of a report in the media on November 10 that Ukrainian citizen Tymur Mindich illegally crossed the border and fled Ukraine caused a wide public outcry. In this regard, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine conducted its own internal investigation to establish the circumstances of the border crossing. According to the results of the check, we note that the border crossing by this citizen was legal. - reported the State Border Guard Service on social media.

The SBGS emphasized that "he was processed at the border for departure from Ukraine at one of the checkpoints in accordance with the norms of current legislation."

All documents allowing border crossing during martial law were available. Separately, we note that no restrictions on his departure from Ukraine were established. Also, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine did not receive any instructions from any law enforcement agency that border service inspectors should use if this citizen was found at the state border, including regarding prohibiting his departure from Ukraine, searching for him, or informing about the fact of crossing the state border. - emphasized the SBGS.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, as noted, "has ensured and continues to ensure border control measures during the processing of citizens at checkpoints in accordance with the established Rules and granted powers."

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic state-owned enterprises, including JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

NABU published "tapes" in a large-scale corruption case in the energy sector. And SAP showed an "interesting artifact" with Russian symbols, which law enforcement officers found during a search in the office of one of the co-organizers of the corruption scheme.

SAP later revealed details, noting that the main direction of the criminal organization's activity was the systematic receipt of undue benefits from Energoatom's counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Law enforcement officers established that the function of legalizing illegally obtained funds was assigned to a separate office of the criminal organization, located in the center of Kyiv. "In total, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundry," NABU said.

As reported by NABU, during the "Midas" operation, NABU and SAP detectives identified the head of the criminal organization - "Carlson". According to law enforcement officers, he controlled the work of the so-called "laundry", where money was laundered.

Large-scale corruption in the energy sector: Mindich and six other suspects notified of suspicion

Against the backdrop of the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.