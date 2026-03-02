Military academy sergeant suspected of beating cadet and desertion – Prosecutor General's Office

In Volyn, law enforcement officers notified a 28-year-old sergeant of a military academy of suspicion, who is suspected of beating a cadet, threatening witnesses, and unauthorized abandonment of service. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the commander of a training group of one of the universities in Kharkiv region, who is temporarily working in Volyn, used force against a cadet during a lesson. The reason was allegedly the young man's answer to a multiplication table question, which the sergeant did not like.

The investigation established that the serviceman grabbed the cadet by the neck and punched him several times in the torso, head, and abdomen. After that, he led him into the corridor, where he continued the beating – he knocked him to the floor and hit him in the head with his knee. In total, the victim received about 15 blows. Returning to the classroom, the suspect, according to the investigation, verbally humiliated the cadet, trying to demonstrate his "power" in front of others.

The examination confirmed that the bodily injuries were caused precisely as a result of the beating.

After the start of witness interrogations, the sergeant, according to law enforcement officers, began to threaten them and tried to force them to withdraw their testimonies. Subsequently, he voluntarily left his place of service.

On February 16, 2026, the man was notified of suspicion under three articles – abuse of power, obstruction of witnesses, and desertion. The prosecutor's office applied to the court with a request for his detention and permission for arrest.

Currently, the suspect is on the wanted list. Law enforcement officers are also checking his possible involvement in other similar cases.

