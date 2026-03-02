Military academy sergeant suspected of beating cadet and desertion – Prosecutor General's Office

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 768 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 7266 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 16125 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 12563 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 37638 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 70761 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65564 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69588 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75935 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75835 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.6m/s
59%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 12649 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 10518 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 27066 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 15600 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 9286 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 1124 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 9344 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 16120 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 129736 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 135373 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 2246 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 4564 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 70458 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 68103 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 63343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Military academy sergeant suspected of beating cadet and desertion – Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A 28-year-old sergeant of a military academy in Volyn is suspected of beating a cadet, threatening witnesses, and desertion. He inflicted about 15 blows on the cadet and humiliated him.

Military academy sergeant suspected of beating cadet and desertion – Prosecutor General's Office

In Volyn, law enforcement officers notified a 28-year-old sergeant of a military academy of suspicion, who is suspected of beating a cadet, threatening witnesses, and unauthorized abandonment of service. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, in September 2025, the commander of a training group of one of the universities in Kharkiv region, who is temporarily working in Volyn, used force against a cadet during a lesson. The reason was allegedly the young man's answer to a multiplication table question, which the sergeant did not like.

The investigation established that the serviceman grabbed the cadet by the neck and punched him several times in the torso, head, and abdomen. After that, he led him into the corridor, where he continued the beating – he knocked him to the floor and hit him in the head with his knee. In total, the victim received about 15 blows. Returning to the classroom, the suspect, according to the investigation, verbally humiliated the cadet, trying to demonstrate his "power" in front of others.

The examination confirmed that the bodily injuries were caused precisely as a result of the beating.

After the start of witness interrogations, the sergeant, according to law enforcement officers, began to threaten them and tried to force them to withdraw their testimonies. Subsequently, he voluntarily left his place of service.

On February 16, 2026, the man was notified of suspicion under three articles – abuse of power, obstruction of witnesses, and desertion. The prosecutor's office applied to the court with a request for his detention and permission for arrest.

Currently, the suspect is on the wanted list. Law enforcement officers are also checking his possible involvement in other similar cases.

In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict ended with the abduction and torture of a man02.03.26, 13:05 • 2826 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast
Khmelnytskyi