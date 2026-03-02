In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict ended with the abduction and torture of a man

In late 2025, a brief conflict between a male and female driver in Khmelnytskyi escalated into the abduction and torture of the man. According to the investigation, after a signal on the road, the victim was beaten, taken out of the city, and forced to record an apology video. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

In late 2025, a brief conflict occurred on the road in Khmelnytskyi between a male and female driver. There was no collision, no dangerous maneuvers, or any clarification of relations. The male driver simply honked at his opponent in response to her unwillingness to let him into the lane. The female driver told her cohabitant about the incident – a previously convicted man who is a so-called criminal authority. He began calling the other participant in the conflict, demanding apologies and threatening violence. - the post states.

According to the investigation, a group of people later arrived at the victim's house. He was beaten, forcibly put into a car, and taken out of the city. Along the way, the attackers intimidated the man, threatened him with a knife, and forced him to record an apology video. After that, they simply left him on the roadside.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the attack is a man from Kyiv, previously convicted of a fatal road accident in which a ten-year-old child died. In the pre-trial detention center, he was called a "watcher." He is also accused in a case concerning the spread of criminal influence as part of an organized group. The man tried to avoid responsibility by hiding in a medical facility and feigning illness. - the post states.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, he was notified of suspicion of torture and abduction. The court chose a preventive measure for him – detention without bail.

Law enforcement officers are also identifying other involved parties and checking his possible involvement in similar crimes.

