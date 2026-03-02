In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict ended with the abduction and torture of a man

$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 31044 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 63628 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 60663 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 66245 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 73886 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 74528 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78016 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79729 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82648 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76218 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 46186 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 45651 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 19021 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 17542 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 21084 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 123809 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 129744 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 110998 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 111952 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 111740 views
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Masoud Pezeshkian
Vadym Filashkin
Rafael Grossi
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Tehran
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 67172 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 64978 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 60446 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 58818 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71029 views
In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict ended with the abduction and torture of a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict between a male and female driver ended with the abduction and torture of a man. The victim was beaten, taken out of the city, and forced to record a video apology.

In Khmelnytskyi, a road conflict ended with the abduction and torture of a man

In late 2025, a brief conflict between a male and female driver in Khmelnytskyi escalated into the abduction and torture of the man. According to the investigation, after a signal on the road, the victim was beaten, taken out of the city, and forced to record an apology video. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

In late 2025, a brief conflict occurred on the road in Khmelnytskyi between a male and female driver. There was no collision, no dangerous maneuvers, or any clarification of relations. The male driver simply honked at his opponent in response to her unwillingness to let him into the lane. The female driver told her cohabitant about the incident – a previously convicted man who is a so-called criminal authority. He began calling the other participant in the conflict, demanding apologies and threatening violence.

- the post states.

According to the investigation, a group of people later arrived at the victim's house. He was beaten, forcibly put into a car, and taken out of the city. Along the way, the attackers intimidated the man, threatened him with a knife, and forced him to record an apology video. After that, they simply left him on the roadside.

According to the investigation, the organizer of the attack is a man from Kyiv, previously convicted of a fatal road accident in which a ten-year-old child died. In the pre-trial detention center, he was called a "watcher." He is also accused in a case concerning the spread of criminal influence as part of an organized group. The man tried to avoid responsibility by hiding in a medical facility and feigning illness.

- the post states.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, he was notified of suspicion of torture and abduction. The court chose a preventive measure for him – detention without bail.

Law enforcement officers are also identifying other involved parties and checking his possible involvement in similar crimes.

In Rivne region, a fatal accident involving a truck and a car occurred, killing two people.

Alla Kiosak

