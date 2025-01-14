Mexico unveils plan to counter Chinese imports amid US pressure

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127677 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116158 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124208 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156660 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108118 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104159 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113748 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117082 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106791 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 35300 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115284 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113236 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 34578 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156662 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182540 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171983 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113236 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115284 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130039 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147649 views
Mexico unveils plan to counter Chinese imports amid US pressure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26011 views

The Mexican government has developed a plan to reduce the trade deficit with China, which reached $105 billion in 2023. The plan calls for increasing domestic production and attracting investment to reduce dependence on Chinese imports.

The Mexican government has unveiled a plan to reduce its trade deficit with China. The plan comes at a time when Mexico is trying to counter US claims that “Mexico allows Chinese goods” to transit through the country to the United States.

Transmits to UNN with reference to FT.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum unveiled a plan to increase domestic production and reduce imports.  The government presented a plan to reduce the trade deficit with China and attract investment.

Sheinbaum dubbed this decision the “Mexico Plan.” It is an attempt to increase national production in sectors ranging from textiles to automobiles and reduce the trade deficit with China, which grew to $105 billion in 2023.

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump08.01.25, 22:02 • 25141 view

“It's been proven to be one of the best trade deals in history, and it's benefited three countries. It's the only way we can compete with Asian countries, particularly China,” Sheinbaum told business leaders at an event at the National Anthropological Museum. 

Earlier, Trump's representatives expressed concern about China's growing role in Mexico's economy. 

Until recently, there was little public debate in Mexico about China's role in its economy as investment and trade grew faster after the Covid-19 pandemic. The trade deficit with Beijing has also grown to 38% of GDP.

Yuan falls to 16-month low due to possible high Trump tariffs on Chinese goods08.01.25, 19:08 • 26586 views

To counter this, Sheinbaum will need to attract investment by overcoming the uncertainty created by both Trump and her government's domestic agenda, the Financial Times writes .

For reference

Relations between the United States and China remain tense as political pressure for confrontation grows. In contrast to the military and ideological conflict that characterized the Cold War of the 20th century, today's rivalry between the United States and China is centered on issues related to technology and trade in key global sectors.

Biden administration's new AI chip export rules spark controversy in the industry13.01.25, 15:12 • 22259 views

Over the past decade, the relationship has turned from cooperative to competitive, making China an adversary rather than a partner. As the United States and China advance their respective concepts of governance, multilateral cooperation offers a way to reduce tensions.

China is building barges that could play a decisive role in an attempted invasion of Taiwan13.01.25, 16:27 • 22640 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

