China is building barges that could play a decisive role in an attempted invasion of Taiwan

China is building a new class of mobile docks that can be used to transport tanks and supplies across impassable land to the island of Taiwan.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN and Telegraph.

China is building “D-Day style” barges at a Guangzhou shipyard. At least three new vessels have been spotted at a shipyard in southern China.

The designers of the barges seem to have drawn inspiration from Mulberry Harbor (portable harbors created to solve the problem of landing Allied troops, equipment, and supplies on heavily fortified beaches in Normandy in 1944 - ed.

These Chinese vessels have retractable ramps, and experts believe that these devices can help the People's Liberation Army of China transport heavy equipment, including tanks and artillery pieces, to land.

The designed barges could prove critical if China attempts an amphibious invasion of Taiwan. By allowing Chinese troops to traverse rocky or soft beaches that are unsuitable for heavy equipment such as tanks, the barges could provide multiple fronts for an invasion while weakening Taiwan's defenses.

Dozens of US tanks arrive in Taiwan to defend against a possible attack from China

HelpHelp

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, despite the fact that it has been de facto independent since 1949, and regularly threatens it with incursions by warships and fighter jets that prevent direct confrontation.

Recall

For the first time, Taiwan conducted a large-scale exercise to simulate a response to military escalation with China. The simulation involved 19 ministries, local governments, and non-governmental organizations under the leadership of the Vice President.

Beijing responds to Washington's warning about China's nuclear arsenal