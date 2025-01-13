ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
China is building barges that could play a decisive role in an attempted invasion of Taiwan

China is building barges that could play a decisive role in an attempted invasion of Taiwan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22641 views

At the Guangzhou Shipyard, China is building new mobile docks modeled after D-Day. The barges will have retractable ramps for transporting heavy equipment and could be a key element in a potential invasion of Taiwan.

China is building a new class of mobile docks that can be used to transport tanks and supplies across impassable land to the island of Taiwan.

Transmits to UNN with reference to CNN and Telegraph.

China is building “D-Day style” barges at a Guangzhou shipyard. At least three new vessels have been spotted at a shipyard  in southern China.

The designers of the barges seem to have drawn inspiration from Mulberry Harbor (portable harbors created to solve the problem of landing Allied troops, equipment, and supplies on heavily fortified beaches in Normandy in 1944 - ed.

These Chinese vessels have retractable ramps, and experts believe that these devices can help the People's Liberation Army of China transport heavy equipment, including tanks and artillery pieces, to land.

The designed barges could prove critical if China attempts an amphibious invasion of Taiwan. By allowing Chinese troops to traverse rocky or soft beaches that are unsuitable for heavy equipment such as tanks, the barges could provide multiple fronts for an invasion while weakening Taiwan's defenses.

Dozens of US tanks arrive in Taiwan to defend against a possible attack from China16.12.24, 09:53 • 14611 views

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory, despite the fact that it has been de facto independent since 1949, and regularly threatens it with incursions by warships and fighter jets that prevent direct confrontation.

Recall

For the first time, Taiwan conducted a large-scale exercise to simulate a response to military escalation with China. The simulation involved 19 ministries, local governments, and non-governmental organizations under the leadership of the Vice President.

Beijing responds to Washington's warning about China's nuclear arsenal23.12.24, 15:53 • 17345 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

