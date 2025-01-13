Biden administration's new AI chip export rules spark controversy in the industry

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129674 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130469 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159161 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104297 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113879 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117111 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67310 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121423 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 60575 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 74766 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136805 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164763 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187230 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176605 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121423 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 123078 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140589 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132407 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149827 views
Biden administration's new AI chip export rules spark controversy in the industry

Biden administration's new AI chip export rules spark controversy in the industry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22260 views

The Biden administration is proposing a new structure for exporting advanced computer chips for AI. The initiative has raised concerns among industry leaders about possible restrictions on access to chips in 120 countries.

Washington is confident that the new structure of exports of advanced computer chips will ensure that they are developed in the United States, not in offshore jurisdictions. But among chip industry executives, the White House's proposal was not welcomed: if implemented, U.S. companies could be at a disadvantage, industry executives say.

Writes UNN with reference to WP.

Details

The Biden administration is proposing a new framework for exporting advanced computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence, trying to balance national security concerns about the technology with the economic interests of manufacturers and other countries.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that this structure will ensure that the most advanced aspects of artificial intelligence are developed in the United States and with its closest allies, and not offshore, such as in the battery and renewable energy sectors.

Monday's proposed framework has raised concerns among chip industry executives, who say the rules will restrict access to existing chips used for video games. The framework also has the potential to restrict chips used for data centers and AI products in 120 countries. Among the countries that could have limited access are Mexico, Portugal, Israel, and Switzerland.

The government explains the need to pay attention to this segment:

It is “critically important” to maintain America's leadership in artificial intelligence and the development of computer chips related to artificial intelligence,

- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. 

The minister also noted that “the risks to our national security are becoming even more intense” as AI becomes more powerful.

Representatives of the Technology Industry Group at the Information Technology Industry Council have also weighed in: experts warned Raimondo in a letter last week that the Democratic administration's hasty implementation of the new rule could fragment global supply chains and put U.S. companies at a disadvantage.

The potential risks of this rule for the US global leadership in artificial intelligence cannot be overemphasized

- said Naomi Wilson, senior vice president of the group's Asia and global trade policy, in a statement.

She called for broader consultations with the technology industry.

Recall

The Biden administration plans to introduce new rules that will limit China's access to powerful GPUs for AI. The restrictions are aimed at controlling global chip supply and eliminating regulatory loopholes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies

