Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36270 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 60860 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102650 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 65613 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115158 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112798 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116654 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151941 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 63792 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108625 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 77658 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 42539 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 69751 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102650 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142718 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175122 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31142 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 69751 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133744 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135621 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163963 views
Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27180 views

Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.

Meta has announced plans to build a 50 ,000 km long submarine cable around the world, UNN reports, citing the company and the BBC.

Details

The tech giant said that Project Waterworth, which will connect the US, India, South Africa, Brazil and other regions, will be the world's longest undersea cable when completed.

We are announcing our most ambitious submarine cable project yet: Project Waterworth. When completed, the project will span the five major continents and cover more than 50,000 km (more than the circumference of the Earth), making it the world's longest submarine cable project using the highest performance technology available

- the company said in its blog.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is looking to expand its tech presence beyond social media, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the infrastructure that supports it, explains BBC.

The company said its new submarine cable project will provide "industry-leading connectivity" to five major continents and help support its AI projects.

Meta says the multibillion-dollar project is aimed at strengthening connectivity on the world's digital highways.

Meta said in its announcement of the Waterworth project that it will lay its cable system at depths of up to 7,000 meters and plans to "use advanced burial techniques in high-risk fault zones, such as shallow waters off the coast, to avoid damage from ship anchors and other hazards.

According to the company, this cable will be the longest to date, using a system of 24 fiber optic pairs, which will provide it with higher bandwidth.

Paolo Pescatore, a telecommunications and technology analyst, said that this shows Meta's ambitions.

"Meta has demonstrated a strong desire to take over a larger part of the connectivity segment," he said.

"This is another demonstration of how the company is committed to outperforming the competition by providing users with a unique experience through the tight integration of hardware, software, platform and its commitment to connectivity," he added.

AddendumAddendum

Submarine cables are becoming increasingly important as they provide the means to power a variety of digital services and high-speed data transmission around the world.

One of the regularly quoted statistics is that more than 95% of the world's Internet traffic is transmitted via submarine cables.

TeleGeography, a telecommunications market research firm, claims that there are more than 600 well-known submarine cable systems in the world today.

This includes the 2Africa cable, supported by Meta and mobile operators such as Orange, Vodafone and China Mobile, which connects three continents and covers 45,000 km.

Technology companies, which are the main providers of web services, have invested huge sums in cable infrastructure.

Google said it will build the first submarine cable connecting Africa and Australia in 2024 and announced a $1 billion investment to strengthen its connectivity with Japan with two new submarine cables in the Pacific Ocean.

The growing importance of submarine cables has heightened concerns about their vulnerability to attack or accident.

After a series of cable breaks, experts said that undersea communications infrastructure is becoming an increasingly popular arena for geopolitical tension and conflict.

In January, NATO launched a mission to increase surveillance of ships in the Baltic Sea after critical submarine cables were damaged last year.

NATO deploys ships to strengthen protection of Baltic Sea infrastructure11.01.25, 06:07 • 52492 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

