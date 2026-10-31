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Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymore

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1764 views

Trump said in Florida that Melania considers his dancing unpresidential. He spoke to approximately eight thousand supporters.

Melania asked Trump not to dance on stage anymore

U.S. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania, asked him to stop dancing on stage. Trump said this during a speech in Florida, UNN reports. 

Details 

"Look at what a night it is tonight. It’s a wonderful night. The week is over. We have a lot of time. Would everybody like to hear a few more stories? My wife is going crazy. She said: "Darling, it’s not presidential when you do those exercises with the arm raises. Darling, you’re the president of the United States. You’ve done a great job in your duties. But darling, darling, please, please, don’t dance anymore. You’re the president. Don’t dance. Please," Trump said. 

According to him, Melania told Trump: "Darling, you’re the president. Think about other presidents. Can you imagine Dwight Eisenhower dancing on stage?". 

"Can you imagine Joe Biden dancing on stage? I can’t imagine him on stage," Trump asked. 

As reported by the media, Trump’s meeting with voters took place on the evening of October 30 in Daytona Beach, several days before the U.S. congressional midterm elections. About eight thousand of the president’s supporters took part in the event.

In October, Trump held 26 campaign appearances in 21 states, trying to help Republicans retain their majority in Congress. At the rally in Florida, the president urged supporters to make sure to go to the polling stations on November 3. 

He lashed out at Democrats, calling them "radical, crazy communists," mocked actor Robert De Niro, and engaged in a verbal altercation with protesters who interrupted his speech. Trump later returned several previously canceled appearances to his schedule.

Reminder 

Donald Trump criticized supporters of new sanctions against Russia. The statement came amid the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Hubbard from Russian captivity during their meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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