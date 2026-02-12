$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
08:19 AM • 3210 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 18240 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 31940 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 25249 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 24717 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 23307 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 34592 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19824 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22117 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 41523 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Tags
Authors
Massive Russian attack left part of Kyiv and 4 regions without electricity, bad weather de-energized residents of Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

As a result of a massive Russian attack, consumers in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and Kyiv were de-energized, and heat supply was disrupted. Due to bad weather, Zakarpattia region was left without electricity.

Massive Russian attack left part of Kyiv and 4 regions without electricity, bad weather de-energized residents of Zakarpattia

Due to a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 4 regions, and in another region due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

During the night, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv are without power. Also, as a result of the attack, disruptions in heat supply to consumers in Kyiv and Dnipro were recorded.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As stated, the elimination of the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system continues. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy.

Bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, a number of settlements in the Zakarpattia region are without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been forced in some regions.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water12.02.26, 10:06 • 1526 views

Julia Shramko

KyivNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Kyiv