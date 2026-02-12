Massive Russian attack left part of Kyiv and 4 regions without electricity, bad weather de-energized residents of Zakarpattia
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a massive Russian attack, consumers in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and Kyiv were de-energized, and heat supply was disrupted. Due to bad weather, Zakarpattia region was left without electricity.
Due to a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 4 regions, and in another region due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Enemy shelling
During the night, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv are without power. Also, as a result of the attack, disruptions in heat supply to consumers in Kyiv and Dnipro were recorded.
As stated, the elimination of the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system continues. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy.
Bad weather
Due to difficult weather conditions, a number of settlements in the Zakarpattia region are without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines.
Schedules and emergency shutdowns
Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been forced in some regions.
