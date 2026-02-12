Massive Russian attack left part of Kyiv and 4 regions without electricity, bad weather de-energized residents of Zakarpattia

Due to a massive Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are power outages in Kyiv and 4 regions, and in another region due to bad weather, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

During the night, the enemy carried out a massive shelling of the country's energy infrastructure. As a result, consumers in Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions and the city of Kyiv are without power. Also, as a result of the attack, disruptions in heat supply to consumers in Kyiv and Dnipro were recorded. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As stated, the elimination of the consequences of massive enemy attacks on the country's energy system continues. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy.

Bad weather

Due to difficult weather conditions, a number of settlements in the Zakarpattia region are without electricity. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency shutdowns

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect throughout the country, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency power outages have been forced in some regions.

