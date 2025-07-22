Mango Day and World Brain Day: what else is celebrated on July 22 22 July 2025

Today, July 22, marks Mango Day and World Brain Day - a reminder of the important role of clarity of thought, emotional balance, and memory in life, writes UNN.

Mango Day

Every year on July 22, the world celebrates Mango Day - a holiday that honors one of the most delicious and beloved fruits on the planet. In a number of countries, this event is a national holiday, but increasingly it is called World Mango Day.

Juicy, fragrant mango has long won the hearts of millions, becoming indispensable in many cuisines around the world. On this day, not only the fruit itself is honored, but also the deep cultural heritage associated with it. Mango is especially revered in India - the homeland of this fruit, where it has been grown for more than four millennia. Mango often appears in ancient Indian texts, myths, and legends as a symbol of love, abundance, and prosperity. According to one story, it was under a mango tree that Lord Buddha found peace.

How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist

Pi Approximation Day

July 22 marks Pi Approximation Day - an unofficial holiday in honor of the mathematical constant. Its symbol is the fraction 22/7, which is approximately equal to 3.14. This day is a fun occasion to honor one of the most famous mathematical quantities, which has been used in calculations for over 4 thousand years - from the sizes of circles to calculations of space flights.

Even the ancient Babylonians sought an approximation of Pi, and Archimedes was the first to determine its exact limits. The Greek letter π for its designation was first used by William Jones in 1706, and popularized by Leonhard Euler.

Today, Pi is not only the basis for formulas in geometry, but also a tool for testing computers. The record for calculating the largest number of decimal places belongs to Emma Haruka Iwao from Google - over 31 trillion digits.

Day of the liberation of Sievierodonetsk from illegal armed groups

On July 22, Ukraine celebrates the day of the liberation of Sievierodonetsk - an important date in the modern history of the state. On this day in 2014, the city was liberated from pro-Russian militants, and the Ukrainian flag flew over it again.

Sievierodonetsk, like many cities in Donbas, came under the control of organized armed groups in the spring of 2014, which operated with the support and under the leadership of the Kremlin. Their goal was to repeat the so-called "Crimean scenario" - to separate part of the territory of Ukraine in favor of Russia. However, the Ukrainian forces gave a decisive rebuff. The liberation of Sievierodonetsk became a symbol of resistance and an unwavering desire for freedom.

Summer Vacation Day

Every year on July 22, a little-known but extremely warm holiday is celebrated - Summer Vacation Day. It appeared in 2015 with the aim of reminding how important it is to take a break from the frantic pace of life.

This day is designed to emphasize the value of summer leisure and recreation. In the modern world, we often neglect to restore our strength, although rest - whether it's walks, travel, or a simple change of attention - is of great importance for our physical and emotional well-being.

July 22 is a great opportunity to rethink your attitude to rest and plan it, because it is an important component of restoring your resources and taking care of yourself.

What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose

Hammock Day

On July 22, the world celebrates an unusual but very relaxing holiday - Hammock Day. It is dedicated not just to an object, but to a true symbol of carefree relaxation.

The history of the hammock dates back thousands of years. It is believed that the Mayans created the first hammocks from tree bark. Later, their convenience was appreciated by sailors: the hammock became an indispensable element of ship life, as it took up little space and saved from diseases associated with wet decks.

Today, a hammock is not only a place to sleep, but also a favorite relaxation area for reading, sleeping, swinging in nature or in the garden. In some countries, particularly Brazil, Colombia, and the Philippines, hammocks still remain the primary sleeping place for many families.

Interesting fact: in 2014, a hammock was installed in Norway directly above a precipice - at an altitude of over 900 meters in the Kjerag mountains. Extremists from all over the world flock there to hang their hammocks over the abyss and enjoy an adrenaline-filled vacation.

World Brain Day

World Brain Day was founded in 2014 on the initiative of the World Federation of Neurology. This day is intended to remind that mental and physical health are closely related.

The quality of sleep, stress level, nutrition, and even daily activity determine how effectively our brain will work today - and what it will be like tomorrow. It is also important not to ignore the signals that the body gives, because timely diagnosis of neurological disorders can prevent serious consequences.

World Brain Day is an opportunity to stop, reflect on your well-being, and begin to take care of yourself on a deeper level. After all, a healthy brain is the key to clear thinking, emotional balance, and a full life.

Breakthrough in the search for HIV drugs stunned researchers - Guardian

Day of Saint Mary Magdalene Equal to the Apostles

On July 22, Orthodox Christians commemorate the Equal-to-the-Apostles Myrrh-bearer Mary Magdalene - one of the most devoted disciples of Jesus Christ.

According to Holy Scripture, Mary Magdalene first met Jesus when she was in deep spiritual suffering. Christ healed her by casting out seven demons from her. After that, she became his follower, accompanied him during sermons, cared for him, and remained by his side even in the most difficult moments - in particular, during the crucifixion on Golgotha.

Mary Magdalene was the first to whom the Savior appeared after His resurrection. It was she who was entrusted with delivering the good news to the disciples. For this mission, the church honored her with the title "equal to the apostles," meaning that she was equal in service to the twelve apostles.

After the Ascension of Christ, Mary preached the Gospel in various cities, including Rome, and ended her earthly life in Ephesus, helping Saint John the Theologian. Her image still remains a symbol of deep faith, repentance, and fidelity.

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story