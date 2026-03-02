Man tried to leave Ukraine disguised as a grandmother at the border with Moldova

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 2000 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 2602 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 31973 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 65020 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 61793 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 67087 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 74525 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 74861 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78279 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79842 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.9m/s
64%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 46471 views
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 19736 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 18248 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 15171 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 21902 views
Publications
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 2002 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 124987 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 130867 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 112024 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 112950 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Yuzhanina Nina Petrivna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 67776 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 65571 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 60993 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 59325 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 71458 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
S-300 missile system

Man tried to leave Ukraine disguised as a grandmother at the border with Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

A 30-year-old man tried to cross the border with Moldova at the Novi Troyany checkpoint, disguised as a woman born in 1954. He was exposed by border guards during a document check.

Man tried to leave Ukraine disguised as a grandmother at the border with Moldova

At the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint, border guards exposed a 30-year-old man who tried to cross the border disguised as a woman born in 1954. The offender was discovered during a document check. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

An unusual passenger was discovered at the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint on the border with Moldova. A 30-year-old citizen was traveling in a car, trying to disguise himself as an elderly woman born in 1954. The pair showed the relevant documents, but despite the headscarf and women's clothing, the border guards' attention was drawn to the fact that the "grandmother" did not speak, and the driver answered all questions.

- stated in the SBGS post.

After the man was exposed, an administrative protocol was drawn up against him, and the woman who was driving the car faces criminal liability under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

Recall

In Vinnytsia region, a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester while trying to illegally cross the border. He crossed part of the river on ice, but could not withstand the low temperature and strong current.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova