Man tried to leave Ukraine disguised as a grandmother at the border with Moldova
Kyiv • UNN
A 30-year-old man tried to cross the border with Moldova at the Novi Troyany checkpoint, disguised as a woman born in 1954. He was exposed by border guards during a document check.
At the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint, border guards exposed a 30-year-old man who tried to cross the border disguised as a woman born in 1954. The offender was discovered during a document check. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
An unusual passenger was discovered at the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint on the border with Moldova. A 30-year-old citizen was traveling in a car, trying to disguise himself as an elderly woman born in 1954. The pair showed the relevant documents, but despite the headscarf and women's clothing, the border guards' attention was drawn to the fact that the "grandmother" did not speak, and the driver answered all questions.
After the man was exposed, an administrative protocol was drawn up against him, and the woman who was driving the car faces criminal liability under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border.
Recall
In Vinnytsia region, a 31-year-old man drowned in the Dniester while trying to illegally cross the border. He crossed part of the river on ice, but could not withstand the low temperature and strong current.