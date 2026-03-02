Man tried to leave Ukraine disguised as a grandmother at the border with Moldova

At the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint, border guards exposed a 30-year-old man who tried to cross the border disguised as a woman born in 1954. The offender was discovered during a document check. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

An unusual passenger was discovered at the "Novi Troyany" checkpoint on the border with Moldova. A 30-year-old citizen was traveling in a car, trying to disguise himself as an elderly woman born in 1954. The pair showed the relevant documents, but despite the headscarf and women's clothing, the border guards' attention was drawn to the fact that the "grandmother" did not speak, and the driver answered all questions. - stated in the SBGS post.

After the man was exposed, an administrative protocol was drawn up against him, and the woman who was driving the car faces criminal liability under the article on illegal transportation of persons across the state border.

