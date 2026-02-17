Macron urged India to support a moratorium on Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron urged India to support a moratorium on strikes against civilians and infrastructure. This statement came after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The French president called on India to support the idea of ceasing military strikes against civilians and infrastructure in the Russian-Ukrainian war after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
We could combine our efforts to support the introduction of an immediate and lasting moratorium on strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure
On Tuesday, February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles.
The occupiers hit energy facilities, substations, thermal generation, and in 4 regions - railway infrastructure.
Since the beginning of February 17, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front.