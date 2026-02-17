Macron urged India to support a moratorium on Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine

$43.170.07
51.160.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 878 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 6114 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 11417 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 12474 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15615 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 22879 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 32726 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 43940 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51980 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38644 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
70%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 890 Russian occupiers and destroyed over 600 dronesPhotoFebruary 17, 04:57 AM • 21786 views
Global gold prices fell due to a stronger dollar and low activity in Asian marketsFebruary 17, 05:21 AM • 22134 views
Trump urged Ukraine to act "fast" before Geneva meetingFebruary 17, 06:12 AM • 19984 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets and put air defense on alert due to Russian missile strike on UkraineFebruary 17, 06:14 AM • 21848 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 16503 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhoto10:46 AM • 16627 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 36686 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 46410 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 66869 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 71494 views
Actual people
Herman Halushchenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Switzerland
Geneva
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideo11:43 AM • 9080 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhoto11:12 AM • 6738 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 23769 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 21446 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 24382 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Film
WhatsApp

Macron urged India to support a moratorium on Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

French President Emmanuel Macron urged India to support a moratorium on strikes against civilians and infrastructure. This statement came after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Macron urged India to support a moratorium on Russian strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called on India to support a "moratorium on strikes" against civilians and infrastructure. This was reported by UNN with reference to LeMonde.

Details

The French president called on India to support the idea of ceasing military strikes against civilians and infrastructure in the Russian-Ukrainian war after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

We could combine our efforts to support the introduction of an immediate and lasting moratorium on strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure

- he told reporters in Mumbai.

Additionally

On Tuesday, February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles.

The occupiers hit energy facilities, substations, thermal generation, and in 4 regions - railway infrastructure.

Recall

Since the beginning of February 17, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
India
Narendra Modi
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine