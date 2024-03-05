$41.340.03
Macron to talk about ammunition for Ukraine in Prague today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63195 views

During his visit to Prague, Macron will discuss France's position on the Czech plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine outside of Europe.

Macron to talk about ammunition for Ukraine in Prague today

 French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Prague today, March 5. He is expected to present Paris' position on the Czech plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine outside Europe. This was reported by Radio France Internationale, according to UNN

Details

During the one-day visit, Macron will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and will speak at a nuclear forum.

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said that the Czech Republic  was able to collect a significant amount of weapons for Ukraine outside the EU. We're talking about 800,000 rounds-half a million of 155 mm caliber and 300,000 of 122 mm caliber-that could be delivered within weeks" if the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague is going to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine. 

Addendum

At an international conference in Paris last week, Fiala said that about 15 countries are ready to join the initiative, including France.

The Netherlands, for example, has already pledged to donate 100 million euros ($108.5 million).

February 26 French President Emmanuel Macron says that Ukraine's Western allies intend to explore the possibility of involving third countries in supplying ammunition to Kyiv. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War Politics
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Prague
Financial Times
Munich
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Czech Republic
Europe
Netherlands
Ukraine
Kyiv
