Macron stated that the conflict prompted Paris to strengthen its military presence and support for allies in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the strengthening of military power and defense support for allies in the Middle East. This is due to the conflict and a drone attack on a French naval base.

Macron stated that the conflict prompted Paris to strengthen its military presence and support for allies in the Middle East

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the conflict prompted Paris to strengthen its military power and defense support for allies in the Middle East, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Macron did not elaborate. Noting that a drone struck a hangar at a French naval base on Sunday, he said France needed to "be able to adapt its position to developments in the last few hours."

France has military bases in the Persian Gulf.

NATO closely monitoring events in Iran and the region - spokesperson01.03.26, 21:27 • 1908 views

Chairing an emergency defense meeting in Paris, Macron said that senior security officials would discuss the risks the conflict poses to France and its economic consequences. Over the weekend, Macron held talks with leaders of several Middle Eastern countries.

On Monday, Macron will visit a nuclear submarine base, where he is expected to update France's nuclear weapons doctrine in light of the changing global security context.

US claims to have struck over 1,000 Iranian targets01.03.26, 22:04 • 658 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France