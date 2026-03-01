NATO closely monitoring events in Iran and the region - spokesperson

NATO continues to closely monitor developments in Iran and the surrounding region. This was stated on Sunday by a spokesman for the alliance's military headquarters, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American General Alexus Grinkevich, "continues to actively and regularly communicate with military leaders on both sides of the Atlantic and with the NATO Secretary General," said Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

He added that the commander "has adjusted and will continue to adjust NATO's very strong military posture to ensure the security of the 32 member states and protect the Alliance from potential threats, such as ballistic missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles emanating from this or other regions."

