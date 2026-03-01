NATO closely monitoring events in Iran and the region - spokesperson

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 3532 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 8304 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 19148 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 36223 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 55331 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 63539 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 73906 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75413 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72456 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53332 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
63%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 15864 views
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 10241 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 11135 views
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 9694 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 8104 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 84032 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 88867 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 74682 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 77382 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 77695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Christopher G. Cavoli
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 44235 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42729 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 40291 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39560 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53235 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
The Guardian

NATO closely monitoring events in Iran and the region - spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

NATO is closely monitoring developments in Iran and the region. The NATO Commander-in-Chief in Europe is adjusting the military posture to protect the 32 member states from potential threats.

NATO closely monitoring events in Iran and the region - spokesperson

NATO continues to closely monitor developments in Iran and the surrounding region. This was stated on Sunday by a spokesman for the alliance's military headquarters, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, American General Alexus Grinkevich, "continues to actively and regularly communicate with military leaders on both sides of the Atlantic and with the NATO Secretary General," said Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes01.03.26, 19:18 • 4252 views

He added that the commander "has adjusted and will continue to adjust NATO's very strong military posture to ensure the security of the 32 member states and protect the Alliance from potential threats, such as ballistic missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles emanating from this or other regions."

Trump announced the destruction of nine Iranian ships01.03.26, 20:04 • 3500 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Christopher G. Cavoli
NATO
Iran