Lubinets: There was no screening during the humanitarian mission from Oleshky

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that Russia did not conduct any filtration measures during the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents from Oleshky. Lubinets said this on October 31 during a national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"There was no filtration whatsoever. Moreover, we had citizens who said they had problems with their documents. For example, lost documents. There were no problems. I accompanied this entire process with my staff. Physically, we were together with our people. Not only was there no filtration, there were no checks of phones or documents whatsoever," Lubinets said.

He noted that during the humanitarian mission, it was possible to evacuate not only residents of Oleshky, but also those from surrounding villages.

"When we were driving… our citizens turned out to be standing by the roadside with signs reading ‘evacuation.’ At our suggestion, we stopped. I agreed quickly enough… we asked the citizens where they wanted to go. They said to Ukraine. The discussion was fairly brief. We took everyone who wanted to leave," Lubinets added.

In addition, according to him, Ukrainians who left Oleshky are already transferring to Ukrainian buses in Belarus in order to reach the territory of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

Four planes carrying residents of Oleshky arrived in Gomel, Belarus. Dmytro Lubinets said that the evacuees would soon be in Ukraine.