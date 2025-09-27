$41.490.00
Lithuania's Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to possible drone sightings, causing a delay for a LOT Polish Airlines flight. This is the second such incident today.

Lithuania's Vilnius Airport suspended operations due to drones

In the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, the capital's airport was suspended on Friday due to possible drone sightings. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

"Drones may have been spotted, so the airspace was temporarily closed, and one plane was delayed from taking off," said Rasa Petrauskaite, a representative of the Lithuanian Airports company.

According to her, a LOT Polish Airlines flight was delayed due to flying objects.

A representative of the Vilnius County Police indicated that at 7:17 p.m. a report was received about an unmanned aerial vehicle flying over Gelunu Street, but upon arrival at the scene, officers found nothing.

According to Petrauskaite, this is the second such incident of the day. Due to the alleged drone flight, the airport's operations were also disrupted around noon.

"All our colleagues at the airport have been informed, the situation is being monitored," said a representative of the Lithuanian Airports company.

Addition

Two unknown drones with flashing lights were spotted near the main naval base in Sweden.

Unknown UAVs were spotted on Friday night over the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany.

Drones were also recorded in Denmark and Norway.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Vilnius
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Germany