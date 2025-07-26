$41.770.00
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 20682 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 54347 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 151433 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 66559 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 65165 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 103964 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41767 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54768 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51122 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91928 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Lithuania to allocate €30 million for Patriot procurement for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

Lithuania plans to allocate up to 30 million euros for the purchase of American long-range Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. This decision is part of an agreement under which European NATO members will buy American weapons for Kyiv.

Lithuania to allocate €30 million for Patriot procurement for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Lithuania pledges to allocate 30 million euros, as some European countries plan to purchase American long-range Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalėnė, as reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

"Lithuania has expressed its position that it will contribute to the purchase of weapons produced by the United States for Ukraine, and in particular the purchase of Patriot systems," Šakalėnė told BNS on Friday after a meeting of the Baltic defense ministers with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Lithuania plans to contribute up to 30 million euros to this purchase and thus send a strategic signal that we truly welcome this decision by President Trump

- Šakalėnė stated.

Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph25.07.25, 11:28 • 50189 views

Addition

In mid-July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO leader Mark Rutte, according to which European members of the alliance would buy American weapons for Kyiv, including Patriot systems, to help Kyiv resist the Russian invasion.

It was reported that Germany offered to finance two Patriot systems, and several other NATO allies expressed readiness to pay for three more.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems. It is also important that the systems arrive immediately with missiles for them.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Lithuania
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
