Lithuania to allocate €30 million for Patriot procurement for Ukraine - Minister of Defense

Lithuania pledges to allocate 30 million euros, as some European countries plan to purchase American long-range Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalėnė, as reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

"Lithuania has expressed its position that it will contribute to the purchase of weapons produced by the United States for Ukraine, and in particular the purchase of Patriot systems," Šakalėnė told BNS on Friday after a meeting of the Baltic defense ministers with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Lithuania plans to contribute up to 30 million euros to this purchase and thus send a strategic signal that we truly welcome this decision by President Trump - Šakalėnė stated.

Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph

Addition

In mid-July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO leader Mark Rutte, according to which European members of the alliance would buy American weapons for Kyiv, including Patriot systems, to help Kyiv resist the Russian invasion.

It was reported that Germany offered to finance two Patriot systems, and several other NATO allies expressed readiness to pay for three more.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure the delivery of ten Patriot air defense systems. It is also important that the systems arrive immediately with missiles for them.