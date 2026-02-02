$42.810.04
Latvia to transfer equipment from its thermal power plants to Kharkiv region for restoration of heat supply – Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Latvia will transfer reserve assets from its thermal power plants to the Kharkiv region for the restoration of heat supply. A joint working group has been established to coordinate logistics and technical parameters of the equipment.

Latvia to transfer equipment from its thermal power plants to Kharkiv region for restoration of heat supply – Shmyhal

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal announced an agreement with Latvia to provide critical assistance to stabilize the energy situation in the Kharkiv region. The Latvian side is ready to transfer reserve assets from its thermal power plants, which will accelerate the restoration of heat and light in the region, which suffers daily from Russian shelling. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Following negotiations between Denys Shmyhal and Latvian Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, a decision was made to create a joint working group. This will allow for the fastest possible coordination of logistics and technical parameters of the equipment that Latvia is allocating from its strategic reserves. The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy emphasized that such systemic support is vital for the Kharkiv region in the face of constant attacks on generation facilities.

Priorities for cooperation in the energy sector

The parties discussed in detail the priority needs of the Ukrainian energy system at the beginning of 2026. Latvia confirmed its readiness not only to provide technical equipment but also to share expert experience to protect Ukrainian infrastructure from new threats.

Important support for Kharkiv region. Latvia is ready to transfer equipment – reserve assets from its own thermal power plants – to restore heat supply in the region. We agreed to create a working group to quickly coordinate this work

– Denys Shmyhal wrote on his X social media page, thanking partners for their reliable support during this difficult period.

Stepan Haftko

