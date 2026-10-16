Latvia calls on the EU to block the transit of Russian grain through Baltic ports in order to open the Black Sea

Europe should block the transit of Russian grain through Baltic Sea ports, as this could force Moscow to seek ways to restore commercial shipping in the Black Sea. Bloomberg reports this, citing a statement by Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Russia and Ukraine have attacked each other’s ports, terminals, and shipping infrastructure in the Black Sea, resulting in a sharp decline in exports of key commodities, including grain. Moscow redirected some grain cargoes by rail to ports in Latvia and Lithuania, prompting criticism in the Baltic countries, which are members of the European Union and NATO.

"Appropriate pressure must be applied so that Russia understands that it itself must reopen the Black Sea," Kulbergs said.

He added that Ukraine should be able to sell its grain in order to partially cover the funding shortfall it will face this winter.

Kulbergs noted that unilateral actions by the Baltic countries increase the risk of lawsuits and supported calls by Estonia and Lithuania to introduce a ban at the EU level.

"This is in all our interests," he said. "Right now, we are talking about the money and support Ukraine needs this winter."

In brief

Lithuania is calling on the European Union to ban the transit of Russian grain through European infrastructure and impose sanctions on Russian agricultural oligarchs who support the war against Ukraine. At the same time, Vilnius is strengthening controls over the origin of grain to prevent the transit of products stolen in Ukraine.