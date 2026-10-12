Greater in scale than during the Cold War — Dobrindt said Germany faces threats

$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
02:48 PM • 3650 views
Russia’s military-industrial complex and those involved in the “elections” in TOTs — who is included in EU’s new sanctions package against Russia and Ukraine’s response
01:00 PM • 17800 views
Will schools switch to remote learning if there are water outages in Kyiv? Education officials have answered
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20441 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
12:35 PM • 17390 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity
12:18 PM • 14315 views
The Verkhovna Rada is set to raise the threshold for large-scale privatization — what is envisaged
11:31 AM • 15924 views
Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 26766 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
11:00 AM • 14899 views
Step toward EU accession: Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on education in the languages of national minorities
09:59 AM • 19576 views
Zelenskyy: Russia violated the "energy truce" announced by Trump
09:56 AM • 18673 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded for work on "macroeconomic stabilization"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.4m/s
92%
753mm
Popular news
Kallas commented on elections in Ukraine following Trump's statementsOctober 12, 09:00 AM • 11984 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 25329 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 27473 views
China commented on Trump's announced "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia11:56 AM • 18879 views
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhoto01:51 PM • 14693 views
Publications
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhoto01:51 PM • 14852 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions League01:17 PM • 10949 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 20446 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 26773 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhoto10:55 AM • 27647 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Marchenko
Kaya Kallas
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National Unity12:35 PM • 17400 views
Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down10:08 AM • 25475 views
Legendary American singer Manilow interrupted the concert after two songs and canceled his next performanceOctober 11, 07:01 PM • 62222 views
Star of a popular American TV series breaks leg during filming – 3 other people injuredOctober 11, 05:25 PM • 35987 views
A famous American singer canceled a concert several hours before it was due to begin due to a serious security threatOctober 11, 03:52 PM • 36817 views
Actual
Starlink
Heating
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Greater in scale than during the Cold War — Dobrindt said Germany faces threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

Alexander Dobrindt said that Russia is waging a shadow war to destabilize Germany. Berlin called for the intelligence services to be strengthened.

Greater in scale than during the Cold War — Dobrindt said Germany faces threats
Illustrative photo

Enemy forces are waging a "shadow war" aimed at destabilizing Germany. This was stated by German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at a conference of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, who added that the threats are now greater than during the Cold War, reports UNN.

Details

According to Dobrindt, the goals of the current "shadow war" go far beyond those of the Cold War.

"It has a clear objective—to destabilize us. Not to defeat us militarily, but to subjugate us politically and socially," said Germany's interior minister.

He added that these efforts had "produced certain results," pointing to growing tensions in Germany's political, social, and economic life. The country has become one of the main targets of disinformation, sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks because of its "key role in Europe's defense and its support for Ukraine," Dobrindt said. According to him, Germany needs to "rearm" and expand the powers of its intelligence services.

In Germany, intelligence services are searching for Russian “weapons caches”; there is a threat of sabotage at a defense company — media reports27.09.26, 10:51 • 5702 views

Sinan Selen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, noted that Russia poses a long-term threat to Europe regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

He warned that Moscow seeks to redraw the international order in Europe and that the attacks it has organized will continue. "For Russia, the objective is a fundamentally new map of Europe and a (new) role for Russia itself in Europe and in geopolitics," Selen said.

Germany checks hospitals’ readiness to treat the wounded amid warnings of a possible attack by the russian federation - media16.09.26, 16:50 • 5559 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Europe
Germany
Ukraine