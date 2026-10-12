Greater in scale than during the Cold War — Dobrindt said Germany faces threats

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Enemy forces are waging a "shadow war" aimed at destabilizing Germany. This was stated by German Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at a conference of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, who added that the threats are now greater than during the Cold War, reports UNN.

Details

According to Dobrindt, the goals of the current "shadow war" go far beyond those of the Cold War.

"It has a clear objective—to destabilize us. Not to defeat us militarily, but to subjugate us politically and socially," said Germany's interior minister.

He added that these efforts had "produced certain results," pointing to growing tensions in Germany's political, social, and economic life. The country has become one of the main targets of disinformation, sabotage, espionage, and cyberattacks because of its "key role in Europe's defense and its support for Ukraine," Dobrindt said. According to him, Germany needs to "rearm" and expand the powers of its intelligence services.

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Sinan Selen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, noted that Russia poses a long-term threat to Europe regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine.

He warned that Moscow seeks to redraw the international order in Europe and that the attacks it has organized will continue. "For Russia, the objective is a fundamentally new map of Europe and a (new) role for Russia itself in Europe and in geopolitics," Selen said.

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