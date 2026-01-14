Russian attacks on Kyiv: DTEK announced the schedules in effect in the capital

In Kyiv, due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, emergency power outages continue. The situation is currently approximately as follows: about 3 hours with light and up to 10 hours without, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

At the same time, the time may change, as the energy system operates in emergency conditions. Weather and network overloads additionally affect it.

However, if there is no electricity at customers' addresses for more than 12 hours, a local accident has probably occurred.

Energy workers advise checking information in the chatbot or on the DTEK website to see if an accident has been recorded.

If not, contact the housing office or HOA - they will check the internal networks and submit an application if necessary - the message says.

Recall

As of the morning of January 14, no blackout schedules were in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and there were also restrictions in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.