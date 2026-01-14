Russian attacks on Kyiv: DTEK announced the schedules in effect in the capital

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 890 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 1490 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 4286 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 2122 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 5996 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 9016 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 11735 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 12308 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
January 14, 06:55 AM • 14057 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 42159 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
81%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 8710 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 23001 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 14651 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 10571 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 5846 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 878 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 5924 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 23067 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 42145 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 56685 views
Actual people
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 20653 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 55500 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 48504 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 53333 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 54757 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Kh-101

Russian attacks on Kyiv: DTEK announced the schedules in effect in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1304 views

Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv: 3 hours with light, up to 10 without. The power system is operating under emergency conditions, and the duration of outages may change.

Russian attacks on Kyiv: DTEK announced the schedules in effect in the capital

In Kyiv, due to the consequences of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, emergency power outages continue. The situation is currently approximately as follows: about 3 hours with light and up to 10 hours without, reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

At the same time, the time may change, as the energy system operates in emergency conditions. Weather and network overloads additionally affect it.

However, if there is no electricity at customers' addresses for more than 12 hours, a local accident has probably occurred.

Energy workers advise checking information in the chatbot or on the DTEK website to see if an accident has been recorded.

If not, contact the housing office or HOA - they will check the internal networks and submit an application if necessary

 - the message says.

Recall

As of the morning of January 14, no blackout schedules were in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and there were also restrictions in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Kyiv