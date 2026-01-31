$42.850.00
Kyiv region returns to schedules, while emergency blackouts continue in the capital - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The electricity supply situation in the Kyiv region has stabilized, and the region is returning to scheduled outages. Emergency power outages continue in Kyiv.

Kyiv region returns to schedules, while emergency blackouts continue in the capital - DTEK

Kyiv region is returning to schedules, while emergency blackouts are still in effect in the capital, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation in the Kyiv region. We are returning to schedules. Emergency blackouts are still ongoing in Kyiv. Schedules are not in effect 

- the company's message says.

Recall 

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal explained the "blackouts" across Ukraine, stating that a technological disruption with the disconnection of lines between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine caused cascading blackouts, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, and power will be restored in the coming hours.

President Zelenskyy reported an emergency situation in Ukraine's energy system due to technological reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova. 

Antonina Tumanova

