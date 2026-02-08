Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
Energy workers have stabilized the situation in the Kyiv region, which allowed a return to the use of outage schedules. DTEK reports the restoration of planned electricity supply.
Kyiv region returns to schedules, power engineers managed to stabilize the situation, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Kyiv region - we are returning to schedules. Power engineers managed to stabilize the situation in the Kyiv region. We have the opportunity to apply schedules
