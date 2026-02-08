Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEK

$43.140.00
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6802 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
08:45 AM • 3488 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
08:35 AM • 3812 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 21598 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 35335 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 33990 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 38889 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 30852 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 28482 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
US changes tactics in Ukraine negotiations - APFebruary 8, 04:30 AM • 24639 views
ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on UkraineFebruary 8, 05:15 AM • 4922 views
Partisans destroyed a key coordination tool of the occupiers in Belgorod OblastVideoFebruary 8, 05:32 AM • 5904 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 14500 views
Slovak President considers transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine a mistake08:56 AM • 7172 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 14532 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 38753 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 59018 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 52982 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 54116 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Jeff Bezos
Mark Carney
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 19924 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 34070 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 35934 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 44686 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 47584 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Film

Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Energy workers have stabilized the situation in the Kyiv region, which allowed a return to the use of outage schedules. DTEK reports the restoration of planned electricity supply.

Kyiv region returns to schedules, energy workers stabilized the situation - DTEK

Kyiv region returns to schedules, power engineers managed to stabilize the situation, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Kyiv region - we are returning to schedules. Power engineers managed to stabilize the situation in the Kyiv region. We have the opportunity to apply schedules

- the company said.

ISW: Russia used moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure to accumulate weapons and launch new attacks on Ukraine08.02.26, 07:15 • 4946 views

Ukraine has created a reserve of mobile energy equipment for communities: who received the first deliveries08.02.26, 15:37 • 314 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK