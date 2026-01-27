Kyiv prepares for the resumption of the educational process: details revealed

Kyiv is preparing to resume the educational process next week. However, it is currently unknown in what format this will happen, as everything depends on many factors. This was stated on the air of "Kyiv 24" by Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondryivskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, if the temperature does not allow starting the educational process in schools offline, then Kyiv schools will switch to online mode and will study remotely.

The Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration added that the educational process can be carried out in several formats: offline, online, mixed.

And we have already gone through such options depending on the situation with security, energy, temperature, or communication. Therefore, we are ready for any of the formats - said Mondryivskyi.

The Kyiv City State Administration also urged parents to be flexible in this matter and to be understanding of the current situation.

Recall

