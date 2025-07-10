$41.770.07
Kyiv Customs building damaged as a result of Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 1414 views

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of July 10, the Kyiv Customs building was damaged, windows were blown out, and vehicles with goods were affected. This is not the first time that customs authorities have been at the epicenter of attacks; previously, units in Sumy, Chernihiv, Ternopil, and Odesa regions suffered destruction.

Due to the enemy attack on Kyiv, windows were blown out on the territory of the customs building, and vehicles with goods were also damaged. According to the agency, customs authorities are once again at the epicenter of missile and drone attacks - similar cases previously occurred in Sumy, Chernihiv, Ternopil, and Odesa regions.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

Customs units located in Kyiv were affected by the enemy attack on the night of July 10. This refers to damage on the territory of the Kyiv Customs building.

Fire, debris, broken windows and smoke over the roofs — it was another blow to the rear. In the immediate vicinity of the epicenter is the customs building.

- informs the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Several vehicles with goods that were in the customs control zone were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties, - the report says.

Addition

The State Customs Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the incident that occurred the day before is "not the first time that customs authorities find themselves at the epicenter of missile and drone attacks."

Previously, customs units in Sumy, Chernihiv, Ternopil, and Odesa regions were destroyed. Dozens of customs posts along the northeastern border were destroyed as a result of devastating shelling in the first days of the full-scale invasion.

- writes the press service.

Recall

In Kyiv, the night Russian attack affected six districts, all fires that arose have already been extinguished.

In Kyiv, two women died and 13 people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling. 400 rescuers and 91 units of equipment are working at the sites of debris fall, pyrotechnic calculations are involved.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that during the attack of enemy drones on Kyiv, a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Searches are being conducted in the office and residence of the head of Chernivtsi customs, Yuriy Herasymov.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Igor Klymenko
Kyiv
