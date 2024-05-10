Kyiv city authorities to limit street lighting to save electricity

Kyiv city authorities will start cutting evening street lighting after Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid caused serious disruptions in the country, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, said on May 9, UNN reports .

Details

On the night of May 8, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, at least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly taken out of operation.

Moscow recently intensified its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia power plant, the main supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

Popko posted a statement on Telegram confirming that the May 8 attack caused a disruption in the country's power grid. Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo will be forced to impose power cuts on industry and business from 18:00 to 24:00.

According to Popko, the restrictions may include shutting down Kyiv's industry and business. He also said that the city authorities have decided to minimize evening street lighting.

We are working on finding the best ways to save energy without compromising the city's vital functions. We have already made a decision to minimize evening street lighting. We will not turn off all the lights completely. We will reduce the brightness of lighting fixtures using an outdoor lighting control system, which will achieve overall savings of at least 20% Popko said.

The restrictions will not affect the electricity supply to residential consumers in Kyiv.

