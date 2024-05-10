Kyiv city authorities to limit street lighting to save electricity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kyiv city authorities to limit street lighting to save electricity

Kyiv

Kyiv city authorities will limit evening street lighting to save electricity after Russian attacks knocked out Ukraine's power grid.

Kyiv city authorities will start cutting evening street lighting after Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid caused serious disruptions in the country, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, said on May 9, UNN reports .

Details

On the night of May 8, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions, mainly targeting energy infrastructure. As a result of the attack, at least two hydroelectric power plants were forcibly taken out of operation.

Moscow recently intensified its missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying several thermal power plants across the country, including the Trypillia power plant, the main supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions.

Popko posted a statement on Telegram confirming that the May 8 attack caused a disruption in the country's power grid. Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo will be forced to impose power cuts on industry and business from 18:00 to 24:00.

According to Popko, the restrictions may include shutting down Kyiv's industry and business. He also said that the city authorities have decided to minimize evening street lighting.

We are working on finding the best ways to save energy without compromising the city's vital functions. We have already made a decision to minimize evening street lighting. We will not turn off all the lights completely. We will reduce the brightness of lighting fixtures using an outdoor lighting control system, which will achieve overall savings of at least 20%

Popko said.

The restrictions will not affect the electricity supply to residential consumers in Kyiv.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
telegramTelegram
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
cherkasyCherkassy
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

