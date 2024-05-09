Kyiv will not cut off electricity to household consumers

In the capital, industrial enterprises are reducing their consumption during peak hours. No restrictions are applied to household consumers. This was announced by the head of KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

"Power companies, together with industrial enterprises, large consumers of electricity, are reducing consumption during peak hours. No restrictions apply to household consumers," said Popko.

Popko urged residents of the capital to save electricity, especially in the evening.

Recall

Due to a shortage in the country's power grid, Kyiv plans to reduce the level of street lighting to reduce the load on the power grid.