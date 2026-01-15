Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks, power outages occurred in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, while Kyiv and the surrounding area still face the most difficult situation – network restrictions are in effect, as in Odesa region. Bad weather caused power interruptions in two regions, and emergency blackouts in several regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"During the night, the enemy once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages for consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions," the report states.

Emergency restoration work, as indicated, is ongoing everywhere where the security situation allows.

"The most difficult situation currently is in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Network restrictions are in effect in the capital region, due to which previously introduced hourly blackout schedules are temporarily not applied. A return to predictable schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Restoration work in the capital and Kyiv region, as reported, "continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions."

"Network restrictions, as in previous weeks, remain in Odesa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks," the report said.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities, the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to bad weather, 7 settlements in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions remain without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry.

"In several regions, emergency blackouts are forcedly applied due to equipment overload amid high consumption levels during frosts," the ministry reported.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

