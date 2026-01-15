$43.180.08
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 1648 views
Astrologer claims resonance between Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope and events in the country during the planetary alignment
Exclusive
07:52 AM • 2298 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 7198 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 30762 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 30916 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 32753 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32321 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26667 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22502 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:19 AM • 792 views
Shahed-136

Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

At night, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure, causing power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. Network restrictions are in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and blackout schedules are temporarily not applied.

Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy

Due to new Russian attacks, power outages occurred in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, while Kyiv and the surrounding area still face the most difficult situation – network restrictions are in effect, as in Odesa region. Bad weather caused power interruptions in two regions, and emergency blackouts in several regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"During the night, the enemy once again attacked the country's energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages for consumers in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions," the report states.

Emergency restoration work, as indicated, is ongoing everywhere where the security situation allows.

"The most difficult situation currently is in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Network restrictions are in effect in the capital region, due to which previously introduced hourly blackout schedules are temporarily not applied. A return to predictable schedules will occur after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Restoration work in the capital and Kyiv region, as reported, "continues around the clock, despite difficult weather conditions."

"Network restrictions, as in previous weeks, remain in Odesa region. Emergency restoration work continues in the region after previous enemy attacks," the report said.

Consumers in frontline and border regions remain without power for extended periods due to hostilities across the country. The situation here is the most difficult, as the restoration of electricity supply is complicated by ongoing hostilities, the Ministry of Energy indicated.

Bad weather

"Due to bad weather, 7 settlements in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions remain without power," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Repair crews of oblenergos are working to restore damaged lines.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly blackout schedules are in effect for all categories of consumers, as well as power limitation schedules for industry.

"In several regions, emergency blackouts are forcedly applied due to equipment overload amid high consumption levels during frosts," the ministry reported.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: details15.01.26, 09:50 • 754 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyKyivKyiv region
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv