Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: details

Exclusive
07:52 AM • 222 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 4612 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 29334 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 29673 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 31623 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 31646 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26232 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22281 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19384 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 16187 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 34681 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 46237 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 52906 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 69288 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 78830 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

On the morning of January 15, 2026, emergency power outages were applied in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv regions and Kyiv. NPC "Ukrenergo" gave the command to introduce emergency shutdowns.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: details

Emergency power outages were applied in a number of regions of Ukraine in the morning, UNN writes with reference to data from local energy companies and regional power distribution companies.

Poltava region

In the morning, Poltavaoblenergo reported that "on January 15, 2026, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" in Poltava region to apply emergency power outages in the amount of 5 queues from 8:00 AM." And then they added: "At 8:38 AM, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to additionally introduce emergency power outages from the 6th to the 10th queues."

Sumy region

"At 08:38, emergency power outages were additionally introduced for the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th queues, according to the command from NEC "Ukrenergo," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Kyiv residents informed when hourly power outages will return13.01.26, 17:33 • 3672 views

Kyiv

"By order of NEC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced.  The outage schedules are not in effect. Please consume electricity wisely if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system," DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported.

Kyiv region

"In the Brovary and Boryspil districts, emergency power outages have been introduced.  During emergency outages, schedules are not in effect. Power supply will be restored after the situation stabilizes.  In other districts of the region, stabilization outage schedules are in effect," DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids noted.

Julia Shramko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv