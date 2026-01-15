Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions: details

Emergency power outages were applied in a number of regions of Ukraine in the morning, UNN writes with reference to data from local energy companies and regional power distribution companies.

Poltava region

In the morning, Poltavaoblenergo reported that "on January 15, 2026, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" in Poltava region to apply emergency power outages in the amount of 5 queues from 8:00 AM." And then they added: "At 8:38 AM, a command was received from NEC "Ukrenergo" to additionally introduce emergency power outages from the 6th to the 10th queues."

Sumy region

"At 08:38, emergency power outages were additionally introduced for the 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th queues, according to the command from NEC "Ukrenergo," Sumyoblenergo reported.

Kyiv

"By order of NEC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced. The outage schedules are not in effect. Please consume electricity wisely if you currently have it, to help stabilize the system," DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported.

Kyiv region

"In the Brovary and Boryspil districts, emergency power outages have been introduced. During emergency outages, schedules are not in effect. Power supply will be restored after the situation stabilizes. In other districts of the region, stabilization outage schedules are in effect," DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids noted.