Kyiv residents informed when hourly power outages will return

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5276 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 10199 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 16660 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17118 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 21788 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31303 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48201 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35820 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33986 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60364 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 5540 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 6844 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 19574 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22206 views
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announcedPhoto02:28 PM • 5250 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 16648 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 22268 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60359 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 54987 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 60515 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 1006 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44947 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 39367 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44499 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 46262 views
Kyiv residents informed when hourly power outages will return

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The Ministry of Energy announced the return to predictable hourly power outages in Kyiv after the completion of emergency restoration work. The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to attacks and bad weather.

Kyiv residents informed when hourly power outages will return

Return to predicted hourly outage schedules in Kyiv, albeit strict ones, "will happen immediately after the completion of emergency restoration work," the Ministry of Energy clarified on Tuesday regarding the electricity supply situation in the capital, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the energy system remains difficult due to new enemy attacks and bad weather, which forced the temporary cancellation of schedules and a switch to emergency restrictions in Kyiv and a number of other regions.

Despite the frosts and shelling, as noted, energy workers are working 24/7 to repair damaged equipment and stabilize the system as quickly as possible.

The return to predicted hourly outages – albeit strict schedules – will happen immediately after the completion of the necessary emergency restoration work, which does not stop for a minute

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

Kyiv and 7 regions are without power after a new Russian attack on energy infrastructure; forced outages are in effect - Ministry of Energy13.01.26, 10:40 • 2678 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv