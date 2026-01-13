Kyiv residents informed when hourly power outages will return

Return to predicted hourly outage schedules in Kyiv, albeit strict ones, "will happen immediately after the completion of emergency restoration work," the Ministry of Energy clarified on Tuesday regarding the electricity supply situation in the capital, writes UNN.

Details

As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the situation in the energy system remains difficult due to new enemy attacks and bad weather, which forced the temporary cancellation of schedules and a switch to emergency restrictions in Kyiv and a number of other regions.

Despite the frosts and shelling, as noted, energy workers are working 24/7 to repair damaged equipment and stabilize the system as quickly as possible.

The return to predicted hourly outages – albeit strict schedules – will happen immediately after the completion of the necessary emergency restoration work, which does not stop for a minute - stated the Ministry of Energy.

