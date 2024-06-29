Kuleba: The war must end with a just and lasting peace
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in a panel discussion at the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia, where he stressed that the war should end with a just and lasting peace that will bring understanding to all countries of the world about the potential consequences of an act of aggression against a sovereign state. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, it is not only about restoring borders or bringing the aggressor to justice, but also about creating a reality in which new aggression will become impossible.
As we know from our own recent history, as well as from the history of other regions, peace without justice leads to a new war. Therefore, the goal is not just to end the war, but to create a reality in which peace is just and lasting, and a new war becomes impossible. This will be the victory,
In this context, Dmytro Kuleba noted the key role of the Peace Summit and emphasized that he would continue to engage with countries from all over the world to find solutions that would restore a just peace.
The Peace Summit in Switzerland brought together countries from all over the world - north, south, east, and west - and demonstrated that they all share something in common. This "something" is the UN Charter, the principles of international law, and the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries. And when we see that all these countries are ready to stand together and act together, it certainly gives us confidence that a just and lasting peace is possible,
Recall
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Croatia with China's Special Representative for European Affairs Wu Hongbo and discussed efforts to restore peace in Ukraine on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, emphasizing the importance of considering Ukraine-China relations in the context of Ukraine's future EU membership.