Kryvyi Rih again under drone attack by Russia - Vilkul

Kryvyi Rih was again under drone attack by the Russian Federation this morning, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Explosions. Kryvyi Rih is again under Shahed attack. Take care of yourselves - Vilkul wrote.

Addition

This happened after the enemy also massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with attack UAVs in the evening and at night. The occupiers again hit civilian infrastructure. There were emergency power outages for more than 45,000 subscribers, and more than 700 buildings were cut off from heat supply. The consequences were eliminated all night. By morning, the situation with power supply for emergency disconnected subscribers, water, boiler rooms, and transport was stabilized.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: power engineers restored electricity to all subscribers after a massive strike