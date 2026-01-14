Kryvyi Rih again under drone attack by Russia - Vilkul

$43.180.08
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 526 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 2854 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 5142 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 10111 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 34906 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 35912 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 32435 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 33983 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 52473 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28529 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricity
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - media
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messages
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injured
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 52467 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 76543 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Kryvyi Rih again under drone attack by Russia - Vilkul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1816 views

Kryvyi Rih was once again attacked by UAVs, which led to emergency power and heat outages for tens of thousands of subscribers. The consequences of the night strikes have been eliminated, and the situation has been stabilized.

Kryvyi Rih again under drone attack by Russia - Vilkul

Kryvyi Rih was again under drone attack by the Russian Federation this morning, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Explosions. Kryvyi Rih is again under Shahed attack. Take care of yourselves

- Vilkul wrote.

Addition

This happened after the enemy also massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with attack UAVs in the evening and at night. The occupiers again hit civilian infrastructure. There were emergency power outages for more than 45,000 subscribers, and more than 700 buildings were cut off from heat supply. The consequences were eliminated all night. By morning, the situation with power supply for emergency disconnected subscribers, water, boiler rooms, and transport was stabilized.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: power engineers restored electricity to all subscribers after a massive strike14.01.26, 09:15 • 2316 views

Julia Shramko

