Russia has begun to "disseminate" in its "media" a new provocative fake that allied countries allegedly want to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine for use on the battlefield. The information was voiced to Russian "media" on February 24, 2026, by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports.

Russia will take into account in negotiations on Ukraine information that London and Paris want to arm Kyiv with nuclear weapons - Peskov promised.

The press secretary of Vladimir Putin, continuing to insist that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will allegedly be given access to nuclear weapons, stated that this is a "flagrant violation of international law," and that Great Britain and France are thus violating the "non-proliferation regime."

Finally, Peskov provocatively stated that Moscow, from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, wanted to "resolve the conflict through diplomatic means."

It should be noted that the statement of the spokesman for the President of the Russian Federation about nuclear weapons for Ukraine is not the first fake of the enemy recently.

Thus, Ukraine exposed Russia's attempt to "rewrite" the Budapest Memorandum. The Kremlin is manipulating international law to create a false legal justification for aggression and to absolve itself of responsibility for violating Ukraine's borders in 2014 and 2022.

