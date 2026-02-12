The biggest problem in the field of nuclear and radiation safety in 2025 remains the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was stated by the Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the chief state inspector for nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, during a press briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Korikov, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is deteriorating. In addition, he emphasized that last year four power outages were recorded at the plant.

The biggest problem for nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine in 2025 is the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We state that the degradation of safety continues there, equipment is degrading, technical maintenance repairs are not carried out on time, last year there were four blackouts - the disconnection of the ZNPP from the energy system with the activation of backup diesel power plants. - Oleh Korikov emphasized.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian attacks on the energy system lead to a decrease in the capacity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He called on the world to stop Russia by imposing sanctions against "Rosatom" and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.