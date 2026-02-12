Korikov named ZNPP the biggest problem for nuclear safety in 2025

$43.030.06
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
11:18 AM • 10486 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 14220 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 23477 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 69967 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
February 11, 07:42 PM • 46975 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 57465 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 45126 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 35384 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 30202 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 38265 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 13632 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 18196 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 27448 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 11739 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 11776 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 64184 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 57183 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 58957 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM • 68089 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 50 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 27476 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 32456 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 34065 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 34390 views
Korikov named ZNPP the biggest problem for nuclear safety in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Oleh Korikov, stated that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is deteriorating, with four power outages recorded. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on the world to stop Russia and impose sanctions against "Rosatom."

Korikov named ZNPP the biggest problem for nuclear safety in 2025

The biggest problem in the field of nuclear and radiation safety in 2025 remains the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This was stated by the Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and the chief state inspector for nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine, Oleh Korikov, during a press briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Korikov, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is deteriorating. In addition, he emphasized that last year four power outages were recorded at the plant.

The biggest problem for nuclear and radiation safety in Ukraine in 2025 is the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We state that the degradation of safety continues there, equipment is degrading, technical maintenance repairs are not carried out on time, last year there were four blackouts - the disconnection of the ZNPP from the energy system with the activation of backup diesel power plants.

 - Oleh Korikov emphasized.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that Russian attacks on the energy system lead to a decrease in the capacity of Ukrainian nuclear power plants. He called on the world to stop Russia by imposing sanctions against "Rosatom" and strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Alla Kiosak

