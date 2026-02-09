$43.050.09
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
King Charles III will support police in investigating Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein - Buckingham Palace

Kyiv • UNN

Thames Valley Police are investigating information about Prince Andrew's possible transfer of confidential trade reports to Jeffrey Epstein. This is related to 2010 emails where Andrew sent reports from his trip to Southeast Asia.

King Charles III will support police in investigating Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein - Buckingham Palace

King Charles III is ready to "support" British police in investigating allegations that former Prince Andrew provided confidential information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Buckingham Palace, according to UNN with reference to AP.

The publication notes that the statement came after police said they were "assessing" reports that the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010.

Thus, according to Thames Valley Police, the check began after the publication of emails that may indicate that in 2010, while serving as the UK's special representative for international trade, Andrew sent Epstein reports from his trip to Southeast Asian countries. This refers to materials from visits to Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The appeal to the police was filed by Graham Smith, head of the anti-monarchy organization "Republic", who stated about possible abuse of office and violation of the UK Official Secrets Act.

UK PM's Chief of Staff Resigns Over US Ambassador Appointment: What Epstein's Files Have to Do With It08.02.26, 18:20 • 8826 views

The mentioned correspondence became part of more than three million pages of documents recently released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein case. The police confirmed receipt of the appeal and noted that the information is being evaluated in accordance with established procedures. Against the backdrop of new revelations, the royal family is trying to distance itself from the scandal. Prince William and Princess Catherine stated that they are "deeply concerned" by the published materials and emphasized that their thoughts are focused on the victims.

New Epstein files reveal allegations against ex-Prince Andrew of forced sex05.02.26, 04:44 • 4537 views

Meanwhile, former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein. Last year, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles, and recently ordered him to leave the "Royal Lodge" residence near Windsor Castle. He is currently temporarily residing at the King's private estate in Sandringham. Buckingham Palace has not made new statements regarding the published materials, referring to the previous position of the King and Queen Camilla, according to which their sympathies remain with all victims of violence.

Stanislav Karmazin

