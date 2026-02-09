King Charles III will support police in investigating Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein - Buckingham Palace

King Charles III is ready to "support" British police in investigating allegations that former Prince Andrew provided confidential information to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This was reported by Buckingham Palace, according to UNN with reference to AP.

The publication notes that the statement came after police said they were "assessing" reports that the former prince, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010.

Thus, according to Thames Valley Police, the check began after the publication of emails that may indicate that in 2010, while serving as the UK's special representative for international trade, Andrew sent Epstein reports from his trip to Southeast Asian countries. This refers to materials from visits to Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The appeal to the police was filed by Graham Smith, head of the anti-monarchy organization "Republic", who stated about possible abuse of office and violation of the UK Official Secrets Act.

The mentioned correspondence became part of more than three million pages of documents recently released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein case. The police confirmed receipt of the appeal and noted that the information is being evaluated in accordance with established procedures. Against the backdrop of new revelations, the royal family is trying to distance itself from the scandal. Prince William and Princess Catherine stated that they are "deeply concerned" by the published materials and emphasized that their thoughts are focused on the victims.

Meanwhile, former Prince Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein. Last year, King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles, and recently ordered him to leave the "Royal Lodge" residence near Windsor Castle. He is currently temporarily residing at the King's private estate in Sandringham. Buckingham Palace has not made new statements regarding the published materials, referring to the previous position of the King and Queen Camilla, according to which their sympathies remain with all victims of violence.