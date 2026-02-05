Another tranche of declassified documents in the case of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein contains a legal letter with new accusations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The document, dated March 2011, alleges that the former prince and Epstein demanded sexual acts from an exotic dancer during a private party at a Florida estate. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to a letter written by lawyers for an unnamed woman, in 2006, she and other dancers from "Rachel's Strip Club" were brought to Epstein's house, promised a fee of $10,000 for a performance. The plaintiff claims that after the dance, Epstein introduced her to Mountbatten-Windsor, after which both men began to insist on a threesome. The woman notes that she was hired only for dancing, but she was persuaded to participate in sexual acts, for which she was subsequently paid only $2,000 instead of the promised amount.

The victim's lawyers stated that she was willing to keep the meeting a secret in exchange for $250,000 in compensation, as she felt she had been "treated like a prostitute." The letter also mentions the presence of other young girls at the party, some of whom appeared to be only 14 years old. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, through his representatives, traditionally denies any wrongdoing and accusations of sexual abuse.

In addition to the dancer's testimony, the released files contain email correspondence from August 2010, confirming Epstein's close ties with the former prince even after the financier's conviction for sex crimes. In particular, Epstein organized a dinner in London for Mountbatten-Windsor with a 26-year-old Russian woman, whom he described as "intelligent and beautiful." The correspondence suggests that the woman was satisfied with this "special adventure."

New documents also include photographs showing a person resembling the former prince in ambiguous poses at Epstein's parties. These facts increase pressure on Mountbatten-Windsor to give official testimony. It should be recalled that in 2022, he already paid a significant financial compensation to Virginia Giuffre to settle a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse, although he never legally admitted guilt.

