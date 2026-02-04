Son of Norwegian Crown Princess Testifies in Rape Case – BBC

In an Oslo court, Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess, tearfully testified in a case involving rape and over 30 other offenses of which he is accused. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The 29-year-old accused appeared emotionally distressed, stopping several times during his testimony and wiping away tears as he stated that he had led a life full of parties, alcohol, and drugs due to a strong need for recognition.

He denies four counts of rape, as well as other serious charges.

Before his testimony in court, one of the women testified, stating that during a party in 2018, she might have been under the influence of drugs. According to her, she did not remember the events, but later the police showed her videos that recorded sexual assault. The woman spoke of shock and a feeling of betrayal.

The court prohibited the media from disclosing the identities of the victims and publishing photographs of the accused during the trial.

Additionally

Marius Borg Høiby was born before his mother's marriage to the Crown Prince of Norway and is not formally a member of the royal family.

During his testimony, he stated that he had been under constant media scrutiny since childhood, which, according to him, significantly affected his life.

The trial is taking place against the backdrop of public criticism of the princess due to her previous contacts with American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The accused was arrested in August 2024 after an incident in his girlfriend's apartment in Oslo. Following an investigation, he was charged with rape, violence, threats, property damage, drug-related crimes, and traffic violations.

It should be noted that, according to the investigation, from 2018 to 2024, he raped four women at times when they were asleep or incapacitated after consensual sexual contact.

If convicted, he could face at least 10 years in prison.