Son of Norwegian Crown Princess Testifies in Rape Case – BBC

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
02:49 PM • 44 views
EU ambassadors approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine - media
10:29 AM • 12261 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 20547 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16601 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 20458 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34496 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49573 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39734 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36920 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 34054 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
75%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 20920 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 33164 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 20792 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38602 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17408 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 17472 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 54243 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 55692 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 94609 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 102979 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 638 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 25190 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 24916 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27578 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 34225 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess Testifies in Rape Case – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Marius Borg Høiby, son of the Norwegian Crown Princess, testified in an Oslo court in a case involving rape and over 30 other offenses, denying all charges. The accused was arrested in August 2024 and faces at least 10 years in prison.

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess Testifies in Rape Case – BBC

In an Oslo court, Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess, tearfully testified in a case involving rape and over 30 other offenses of which he is accused. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The 29-year-old accused appeared emotionally distressed, stopping several times during his testimony and wiping away tears as he stated that he had led a life full of parties, alcohol, and drugs due to a strong need for recognition.

He denies four counts of rape, as well as other serious charges.

Before his testimony in court, one of the women testified, stating that during a party in 2018, she might have been under the influence of drugs. According to her, she did not remember the events, but later the police showed her videos that recorded sexual assault. The woman spoke of shock and a feeling of betrayal.

The court prohibited the media from disclosing the identities of the victims and publishing photographs of the accused during the trial.

Additionally

Marius Borg Høiby was born before his mother's marriage to the Crown Prince of Norway and is not formally a member of the royal family.

During his testimony, he stated that he had been under constant media scrutiny since childhood, which, according to him, significantly affected his life.

The trial is taking place against the backdrop of public criticism of the princess due to her previous contacts with American financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The accused was arrested in August 2024 after an incident in his girlfriend's apartment in Oslo. Following an investigation, he was charged with rape, violence, threats, property damage, drug-related crimes, and traffic violations.

It should be noted that, according to the investigation, from 2018 to 2024, he raped four women at times when they were asleep or incapacitated after consensual sexual contact.

If convicted, he could face at least 10 years in prison.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Road traffic accident
Life imprisonment
Marriage
Jeffrey Epstein
Oslo
Norway