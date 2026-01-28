Kim Jong Un conducted tests of a modernized missile system for "precision strikes"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launches of an upgraded large-caliber multiple rocket launcher (MLRS). As reported by Pyongyang's state media on Wednesday, January 28, the tests aimed to verify new precision guidance technologies that would allow selective strikes on specific targets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the modernized system received a "self-controlled flight system" capable of neutralizing any external interference or obstacles. During the firing on January 27, four missiles successfully hit a target in the sea at a distance of 358.5 kilometers, confirming a significant improvement in mobility and reconnaissance performance.

South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones

Today's test is of great importance for increasing the effectiveness of our strategic deterrence. We have achieved technical modernization of this weapon system to use its most powerful characteristics in the most appropriate way, which made its use possible in specific attacks. – Kim Jong Un stated.

He also emphasized that no other country would be able to obtain similar technologies in the coming years.

Political context and nuclear deterrence

The test took place against the backdrop of preparations for the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is scheduled to take place in February 2026. At this event, Kim Jong Un plans to present a new strategy to strengthen "nuclear deterrence forces." Japanese and South Korean military confirmed the launches, assessing the missiles as short-range ballistic projectiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan.

As I have always emphasized, the appropriate measures we are taking are clearly aimed at nothing other than further raising the level of our deterrence against nuclear war. – added the North Korean leader.

Analysts note that such activity by Pyongyang at the beginning of the year may be a response to recent geopolitical events, in particular the regime change in Venezuela and US plans to expand its military presence in the region.

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test