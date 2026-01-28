Kim Jong Un conducted tests of a modernized missile system for "precision strikes"

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
January 27, 05:43 PM • 16505 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 30524 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 24924 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 38258 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 25018 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 44064 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23851 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17926 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37533 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28362 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1.8m/s
92%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 14218 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13956 views
Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - TrumpJanuary 27, 06:25 PM • 6132 views
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's homePhotoJanuary 27, 07:27 PM • 6460 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors10:31 PM • 6140 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 38258 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 29893 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 44064 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 44860 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 37533 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Zuckerberg
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 13957 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 14219 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 22003 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 26470 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 33953 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Kim Jong Un conducted tests of a modernized missile system for "precision strikes"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of a modernized multiple rocket launcher capable of selective strikes. Four missiles successfully hit a target in the sea at a distance of 358.5 km.

Kim Jong Un conducted tests of a modernized missile system for "precision strikes"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launches of an upgraded large-caliber multiple rocket launcher (MLRS). As reported by Pyongyang's state media on Wednesday, January 28, the tests aimed to verify new precision guidance technologies that would allow selective strikes on specific targets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the modernized system received a "self-controlled flight system" capable of neutralizing any external interference or obstacles. During the firing on January 27, four missiles successfully hit a target in the sea at a distance of 358.5 kilometers, confirming a significant improvement in mobility and reconnaissance performance.

South Korea denies violating DPRK airspace with drones10.01.26, 15:41 • 9348 views

Today's test is of great importance for increasing the effectiveness of our strategic deterrence. We have achieved technical modernization of this weapon system to use its most powerful characteristics in the most appropriate way, which made its use possible in specific attacks.

– Kim Jong Un stated.

He also emphasized that no other country would be able to obtain similar technologies in the coming years.

Political context and nuclear deterrence

The test took place against the backdrop of preparations for the 9th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, which is scheduled to take place in February 2026. At this event, Kim Jong Un plans to present a new strategy to strengthen "nuclear deterrence forces." Japanese and South Korean military confirmed the launches, assessing the missiles as short-range ballistic projectiles launched from the Pyongyang area towards the Sea of Japan.

As I have always emphasized, the appropriate measures we are taking are clearly aimed at nothing other than further raising the level of our deterrence against nuclear war.

– added the North Korean leader.

Analysts note that such activity by Pyongyang at the beginning of the year may be a response to recent geopolitical events, in particular the regime change in Venezuela and US plans to expand its military presence in the region. 

Kim Jong Un personally supervised North Korea's hypersonic missile test05.01.26, 00:36 • 4886 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Kim Jong Un
Venezuela
Pyongyang
North Korea
South Korea
Japan
United States