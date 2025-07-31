Jet "Shaheds": Ihnat revealed the features of the new threat

There is no mass use of reactive drones by the Russian Federation; there are isolated cases. Such drones have a characteristic sound. Radars, according to flight parameters, display them as cruise missiles, as their speed can be 500+ kilometers per hour. The spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, reported on these features during a telethon on Thursday, according to UNN.

About reactive "Shaheds"

"Reactive UAVs were detected yesterday, up to eight were detected from the northern direction, probably today such UAVs were also among ordinary drones... It has been repeatedly reported that this UAV has a characteristic sound. Radars display it as a cruise missile based on flight parameters, because its speed can be 500+ kilometers per hour," Ihnat said.

He noted that not all means used by Ukraine can intercept such targets.

"Therefore, there is also such a threat today regarding the enemy's use of reactive UAVs. Of course, there is no mass use of them, there are isolated cases. But yesterday's case, yesterday's night shows that eight such UAVs were definitely detected," Ihnat said.

We add that on July 30, Russia launched 78 drones at Ukraine overnight, including 8 reactive ones.

About "Iskander-K"

In addition, Ihnat spoke about the peculiarity of the "Iskander-K" cruise missiles, which the Russian Federation launched at Ukraine today from the Kursk region.

"It (the "Iskander-K" missile – ed.) is no less dangerous than the "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, because the flight time is short, the missiles were launched this time from the Kursk region, which is not far from Kyiv. That is, there is very little time for detection and reaction. Another feature that the Russians use is extremely low altitudes, they use riverbeds, as always, the terrain, and the missile presses low to the ground, becoming quite difficult for our air defense to detect. Thus, the enemy is using these missiles not for the first time, and today only 3 out of 8 were hit," Ihnat said.

Addition

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 288 out of 309 drones launched by the Russian Federation and 3 out of 8 enemy missiles were neutralized overnight over Ukraine, but there were hits from 5 missiles (one of them in a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 drones in 12 locations.

As a result of the massive attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 7 people are currently known to have died, and the number of injured has increased to 82.

