Man rescued from under rubble of destroyed entrance in Kyiv after Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

A man was rescued from under the rubble of an apartment building entrance destroyed by a Russian attack in Kyiv, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Alive! Rescuers just pulled a man out from under the rubble of the destroyed entrance in Kyiv - the minister reported.

According to him, SES rescuers maintained voice contact with him for more than three hours. "The man fell from the second floor to the first and was trapped by structures. It was important not to lose a single minute," Klymenko indicated.

"It was difficult to reach the victim: rescuers broke a hole in the wall of the neighboring apartment and formed a kind of tunnel. Special fixators were applied to the man so as not to harm him during the rescue," Klymenko said.

Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Search and rescue operations in the capital continue, according to him, at two locations, emergency rescue operations - at six. "At the sites of the strikes - maximum involvement of equipment and specialists to save people. As of now, 6 dead and more than fifty wounded are known," the minister noted.

"We work continuously. I sincerely thank everyone who fights for life in extremely difficult conditions," Klymenko emphasized.

Already 82 injured in massive Russian attack on Kyiv, including 10 children