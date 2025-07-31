$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 10132 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 131753 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 77207 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 82650 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 83160 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130452 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55072 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77885 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67553 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Already 82 victims from the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, including 10 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv, 6 people died, 82 were injured, including 10 children. More than a hundred objects, including residential buildings and schools, were damaged.

Already 82 victims from the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, including 10 children

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 6 people are currently known to have died, the number of injured has increased to 82, including 10 children, 44 people are in hospitals, including 5 children, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night we count explosions. During the day we count the number of dead and wounded. We fearfully await until medics write +1, +2, injured child, dead child. How many were rescued, unblocked, provided assistance, hospitalized," Tkachenko wrote.

6 dead, 82 injured so far. 44 in hospitals. A 6-year-old boy died in an ambulance, they couldn't bring him back from the other world. At least 10 injured children, 5 of them in hospitals. Russians did this. A 5-month-old girl, injured — Russians hit her. The data is not final

- reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Tkachenko reported more than a hundred affected objects: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, a university - "this is where the Russians strike." "A direct missile hit destroyed an entrance of a nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Again. This is the enemy's style," Tkachenko pointed out.

"It's a difficult day, but we will overcome and break through. Both fatigue, and death, and Russian aggression," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine31.07.25, 09:58 • 912 views

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
