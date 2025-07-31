Already 82 victims from the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, including 10 children

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 6 people are currently known to have died, the number of injured has increased to 82, including 10 children, 44 people are in hospitals, including 5 children, Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night we count explosions. During the day we count the number of dead and wounded. We fearfully await until medics write +1, +2, injured child, dead child. How many were rescued, unblocked, provided assistance, hospitalized," Tkachenko wrote.

6 dead, 82 injured so far. 44 in hospitals. A 6-year-old boy died in an ambulance, they couldn't bring him back from the other world. At least 10 injured children, 5 of them in hospitals. Russians did this. A 5-month-old girl, injured — Russians hit her. The data is not final - reported the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Tkachenko reported more than a hundred affected objects: residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical facilities, a university - "this is where the Russians strike." "A direct missile hit destroyed an entrance of a nine-story building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Again. This is the enemy's style," Tkachenko pointed out.

"It's a difficult day, but we will overcome and break through. Both fatigue, and death, and Russian aggression," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

