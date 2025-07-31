288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine

288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 enemy missiles were neutralized overnight over Ukraine, but there were hits from 5 missiles (one of them on a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 drones in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 31 (from 18:00 on July 30), the enemy attacked with 317 air attack assets (309 UAVs, 8 cruise missiles):

309 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk region, Russia.

"The main direction of the strike is the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed by EW 291 enemy air attack assets: 288 attack UAVs; 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Direct hits of 5 missiles (one of them on a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 attack UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) in 19 locations, almost all in the capital. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, condolences to the relatives... - indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

