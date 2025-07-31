288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine

$41.790.01
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 112431 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 67661 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 105856 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 78301 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 80404 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129767 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54698 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77421 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67445 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district
July 30, 09:41 PM
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv
July 30, 10:54 PM
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
01:49 AM
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
03:22 AM
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
04:50 AM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 112453 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
July 30, 02:00 PM
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto
July 30, 12:32 PM
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
July 30, 10:22 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 09:53 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Roksolana Pidlasa
United States
Ukraine
Canada
White House
The State of Palestine
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
July 30, 01:21 PM
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
July 30, 07:04 AM
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
July 28, 12:41 PM
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
July 27, 02:42 PM
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
July 26, 01:43 PM
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify

288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 288 drones and 3 missiles out of 317 launched. 5 missile hits were recorded, one of which was a residential building in Kyiv, and 21 UAV hits.

288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine

288 out of 309 drones launched by Russia and 3 out of 8 enemy missiles were neutralized overnight over Ukraine, but there were hits from 5 missiles (one of them on a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 drones in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 31 (from 18:00 on July 30), the enemy attacked with 317 air attack assets (309 UAVs, 8 cruise missiles):

  • 309 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia;
    • 8 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk region, Russia.

      "The main direction of the strike is the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv!" - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

      The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

      According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed by EW 291 enemy air attack assets: 288 attack UAVs; 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles

      - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

      Direct hits of 5 missiles (one of them on a residential building in Kyiv) and 21 attack UAVs were recorded in 12 locations, as well as the fall of shot down (fragments) in 19 locations, almost all in the capital. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured, condolences to the relatives...

      - indicated in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

      Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack31.07.25, 09:19 • 730 views

      Julia Shramko

      WarKyiv
      Ukrainian Air Force
      Shahed-136
      9K720 Iskander
      Ukraine
      Kyiv