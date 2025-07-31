$41.790.01
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 106004 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 64457 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 103025 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 76795 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 79491 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 129519 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54564 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77170 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67405 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.

Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, reacting to the Russian attack, writes UNN.

Details

"Since night, our rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv regions, and Kyiv region were affected. The capital was the main target of the massive shelling. There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He indicated that an entire entrance in a multi-story building in one of the residential areas was destroyed. "As of now, six people are known to have died, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Dozens of people are also known to have been injured, and everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," the President noted.

More than 300 drones and 8 missiles were launched by the Russians. We are doing everything to maximize the implementation of all agreements to protect our people, so that every contract works to protect lives

- the President said.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. New demonstrative killings. Therefore, peace without force is impossible. But to force Moscow to peace, to make them sit down at a real negotiating table - partners have all the tools for this. We hope that everything that is now being voiced by America and Europe for this will be implemented," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child31.07.25, 07:57 • 2230 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv