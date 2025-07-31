Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with over 300 drones and 8 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday, reacting to the Russian attack, writes UNN.

Details

"Since night, our rescuers, firefighters, medics, and all necessary services have been working at the sites of Russian missile and drone strikes. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv regions, and Kyiv region were affected. The capital was the main target of the massive shelling. There is extensive damage to residential infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He indicated that an entire entrance in a multi-story building in one of the residential areas was destroyed. "As of now, six people are known to have died, including a six-year-old boy and his mother. My condolences to all relatives and friends. Dozens of people are also known to have been injured, and everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," the President noted.

More than 300 drones and 8 missiles were launched by the Russians. We are doing everything to maximize the implementation of all agreements to protect our people, so that every contract works to protect lives - the President said.

"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace with America and Europe. New demonstrative killings. Therefore, peace without force is impossible. But to force Moscow to peace, to make them sit down at a real negotiating table - partners have all the tools for this. We hope that everything that is now being voiced by America and Europe for this will be implemented," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child