The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child

Six people, including a small child, died as a result of a combined Russian attack on the capital on the night of July 31. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, services confirm 6 dead. Of these, 4 are in Sviatoshynskyi district, 2 in Solomianskyi. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy. - the report says.

Tkachenko added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv, the capital, with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were most affected.