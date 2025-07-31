The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 74675 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 49728 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM • 83485 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM • 90409 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 70455 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 75667 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 128353 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 53926 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 75041 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67082 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.5m/s
80%
746mm
Popular news
Enemy drones attack Kyiv: air defense is working in the capitalJuly 30, 08:22 PM • 20356 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi districtJuly 30, 09:41 PM • 12431 views
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on KyivJuly 30, 10:54 PM • 20867 views
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles01:49 AM • 9670 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 10306 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 74591 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 69562 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 107043 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 151385 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 128349 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
The State of Palestine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 52359 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 135941 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 196195 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 244478 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 177541 views
Actual
TikTok
Cruise missile
Truth Social
Spotify
Fox News

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Six people, including a six-year-old child, died as a result of a Russian combined strike on Kyiv on July 31. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 6, including a child

Six people, including a small child, died as a result of a combined Russian attack on the capital on the night of July 31. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, services confirm 6 dead. Of these, 4 are in Sviatoshynskyi district, 2 in Solomianskyi. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy.

- the report says.

Tkachenko added that the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Recall

On the night of July 31, the enemy attacked Kyiv, the capital, with missiles and drones. The Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts were most affected.

Olga Rozgon

WarKyiv
Kyiv