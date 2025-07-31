$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 11004 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 135458 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 79016 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 83439 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 83688 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130552 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55131 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77937 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67565 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds" at night — Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured are nine children, which is the largest number for a night since the beginning of the war.

Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds" at night — Ministry of Internal Affairs

Tonight, Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds". After that, there was a missile attack, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Jet "Shaheds" could have attacked Kyiv at night

 - stated the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He also reported that Kyiv was first attacked by kamikaze drones, presumably, including jet "Shaheds", and an hour later there was a missile attack.

Addition

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war

 - wrote Klitschko.

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv