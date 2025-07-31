Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds" at night — Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including jet "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured are nine children, which is the largest number for a night since the beginning of the war.
Tonight, Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds". After that, there was a missile attack, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.
Details
Jet "Shaheds" could have attacked Kyiv at night
He also reported that Kyiv was first attacked by kamikaze drones, presumably, including jet "Shaheds", and an hour later there was a missile attack.
Addition
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war
Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.