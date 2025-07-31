Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds" at night — Ministry of Internal Affairs

Tonight, Kyiv could have been attacked by jet "Shaheds". After that, there was a missile attack, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Jet "Shaheds" could have attacked Kyiv at night - stated the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He also reported that Kyiv was first attacked by kamikaze drones, presumably, including jet "Shaheds", and an hour later there was a missile attack.

Addition

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war - wrote Klitschko.

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.